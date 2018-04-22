“A Quiet Place” makes it a threepeat
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|A Quiet Place
|$22,000,000
|-33.3%
|3,808
|+219
|$5,777
|$132,358,711
|2
|Rampage (2018)
|$21,000,000
|-41.3%
|4,115
|+14
|$5,103
|$66,600,066
|3
|I Feel Pretty
|$16,220,000
|–
|3,440
|–
|$4,715
|$16,220,000
|4
|Super Troopers 2
|$14,700,000
|–
|2,038
|–
|$7,213
|$14,700,000
|5
|Truth or Dare
|$7,910,000
|-57.6%
|3,068
|+39
|$2,578
|$30,387,415
|6
|Ready Player One
|$7,500,000
|-34.9%
|3,208
|-453
|$2,338
|$126,181,326
|7
|Blockers
|$6,985,000
|-35.1%
|3,134
|-284
|$2,229
|$48,254,045
|8
|Black Panther
|$4,642,000
|-19.7%
|1,930
|-250
|$2,405
|$681,084,109
|9
|Traffik
|$3,875,000
|–
|1,046
|–
|$3,705
|$3,875,000
|10
|Isle Of Dogs
|$3,400,000
|-37.9%
|1,947
|+8
|$1,746
|$24,360,538
|11
|Bharat Ane Nenu
|$2,850,000
|–
|305
|–
|$9,344
|$2,850,000
|12
|I Can Only Imagine
|$2,431,250
|-41.4%
|1,994
|-579
|$1,219
|$79,405,152
|14
|Chappaquiddick
|$2,000,000
|-34.6%
|1,455
|-190
|$1,375
|$14,455,101
|13
|Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
|$2,000,000
|-45.2%
|1,148
|-184
|$1,742
|$41,014,883
|15
|Sherlock Gnomes
|$1,400,000
|-41.8%
|1,459
|-657
|$960
|$39,551,456