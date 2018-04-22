movies
202 views 0 comments

“A Quiet Place” makes it a threepeat

by on April 22, 2018
 

TW   Title (click to view)   Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross    
1   A Quiet Place   $22,000,000 -33.3% 3,808 +219 $5,777 $132,358,711    
2   Rampage (2018)   $21,000,000 -41.3% 4,115 +14 $5,103 $66,600,066    
3   I Feel Pretty   $16,220,000 3,440 $4,715 $16,220,000    
4   Super Troopers 2   $14,700,000 2,038 $7,213 $14,700,000    
5   Truth or Dare   $7,910,000 -57.6% 3,068 +39 $2,578 $30,387,415    
6   Ready Player One   $7,500,000 -34.9% 3,208 -453 $2,338 $126,181,326    
7   Blockers   $6,985,000 -35.1% 3,134 -284 $2,229 $48,254,045    
8   Black Panther   $4,642,000 -19.7% 1,930 -250 $2,405 $681,084,109    
9   Traffik   $3,875,000 1,046 $3,705 $3,875,000    
10   Isle Of Dogs   $3,400,000 -37.9% 1,947 +8 $1,746 $24,360,538    
11   Bharat Ane Nenu   $2,850,000 305 $9,344 $2,850,000    
12   I Can Only Imagine   $2,431,250 -41.4% 1,994 -579 $1,219 $79,405,152    
14   Chappaquiddick   $2,000,000 -34.6% 1,455 -190 $1,375 $14,455,101    
13   Tyler Perry’s Acrimony   $2,000,000 -45.2% 1,148 -184 $1,742 $41,014,883    
15   Sherlock Gnomes   $1,400,000 -41.8% 1,459 -657 $960 $39,551,456    

 

Comments

comments

News

a quiet placeBlockersI feel prettymovie grossesrampageready player onesuper troopers 2the film yapTruth Or Dareweekend box office

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

You must log in to post a comment