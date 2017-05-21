movies
“Alien: Covenant” nudges “Guardians” out of the top spot

by on May 21, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Alien: Covenant $36,000,000 $9,572 $36,000,000
2 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $35,062,000 -46.3% $8,066 $301,799,474
3 Everything, Everything $12,000,000 $4,284 $12,000,000
4 Snatched $7,600,000 -61.1% $2,165 $32,782,600
5 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul $7,200,000 $2,281 $7,200,000
6 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword $6,850,000 -55.4% $1,850 $27,201,221
7 The Fate of the Furious $3,173,565 -41.2% $1,388 $219,883,865
8 The Boss Baby $2,800,000 -37.7% $1,352 $166,152,550
9 Beauty and the Beast (2017) $2,403,000 -50.0% $1,341 $497,782,049
10 How to be a Latin Lover $2,200,000 -43.0% $2,321 $29,458,810
11 Lowriders $1,161,695 -51.7% $3,183 $4,190,080
12 Gifted $765,000 -50.4% $928 $22,899,058
13 Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer $620,974 +62.2% $1,665 $2,328,450
14 Smurfs: The Lost Village $520,000 -54.2% $798 $43,012,004

 

