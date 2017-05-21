“Alien: Covenant” nudges “Guardians” out of the top spot
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Alien: Covenant
|$36,000,000
|–
|$9,572
|$36,000,000
|2
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$35,062,000
|-46.3%
|$8,066
|$301,799,474
|3
|Everything, Everything
|$12,000,000
|–
|$4,284
|$12,000,000
|4
|Snatched
|$7,600,000
|-61.1%
|$2,165
|$32,782,600
|5
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
|$7,200,000
|–
|$2,281
|$7,200,000
|6
|King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
|$6,850,000
|-55.4%
|$1,850
|$27,201,221
|7
|The Fate of the Furious
|$3,173,565
|-41.2%
|$1,388
|$219,883,865
|8
|The Boss Baby
|$2,800,000
|-37.7%
|$1,352
|$166,152,550
|9
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|$2,403,000
|-50.0%
|$1,341
|$497,782,049
|10
|How to be a Latin Lover
|$2,200,000
|-43.0%
|$2,321
|$29,458,810
|11
|Lowriders
|$1,161,695
|-51.7%
|$3,183
|$4,190,080
|12
|Gifted
|$765,000
|-50.4%
|$928
|$22,899,058
|13
|Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
|$620,974
|+62.2%
|$1,665
|$2,328,450
|14
|Smurfs: The Lost Village
|$520,000
|-54.2%
|$798
|$43,012,004