“American Made,” “It,” “Kingsman” in virtual three-way tie

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 It $17,310,000 -41.8% $4,419 $291,182,790
2 American Made $17,016,000 $5,627 $17,016,000
3 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $17,000,000 -56.4% $4,210 $66,701,588
4 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $12,000,000 -41.3% $2,965 $35,556,065
5 Flatliners (2017) $6,700,000 $2,625 $6,700,000
6 Battle of the Sexes $3,400,000 +559.6% $2,803 $4,073,158
7 American Assassin $3,325,000 -46.8% $1,101 $31,873,581
8 Home Again $1,756,372 -45.7% $741 $25,181,947
9 Til Death Do Us Part $1,567,966 $2,790 $1,567,966
10 mother! $1,460,000 -55.6% $793 $16,320,846
11 A Question Of Faith $1,050,000 $1,589 $1,050,000
12 Victoria and Abdul $1,031,000 +549.1% $13,390 $1,252,345
13 Friend Request $800,000 -60.1% $384 $3,482,958
14 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $715,000 -55.6% $639 $74,660,128
15 Judwaa 2 $605,000 $3,151 $605,000

 

