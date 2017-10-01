“American Made,” “It,” “Kingsman” in virtual three-way tie
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|It
|$17,310,000
|-41.8%
|$4,419
|$291,182,790
|2
|American Made
|$17,016,000
|–
|$5,627
|$17,016,000
|3
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|$17,000,000
|-56.4%
|$4,210
|$66,701,588
|4
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|$12,000,000
|-41.3%
|$2,965
|$35,556,065
|5
|Flatliners (2017)
|$6,700,000
|–
|$2,625
|$6,700,000
|6
|Battle of the Sexes
|$3,400,000
|+559.6%
|$2,803
|$4,073,158
|7
|American Assassin
|$3,325,000
|-46.8%
|$1,101
|$31,873,581
|8
|Home Again
|$1,756,372
|-45.7%
|$741
|$25,181,947
|9
|Til Death Do Us Part
|$1,567,966
|–
|$2,790
|$1,567,966
|10
|mother!
|$1,460,000
|-55.6%
|$793
|$16,320,846
|11
|A Question Of Faith
|$1,050,000
|–
|$1,589
|$1,050,000
|12
|Victoria and Abdul
|$1,031,000
|+549.1%
|$13,390
|$1,252,345
|13
|Friend Request
|$800,000
|-60.1%
|$384
|$3,482,958
|14
|The Hitman’s Bodyguard
|$715,000
|-55.6%
|$639
|$74,660,128
|15
|Judwaa 2
|$605,000
|–
|$3,151
|$605,000