“Apes” beat super-humans at box office

July 16, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 War for the Planet of the Apes $56,500,000 $14,048 $56,500,000
2 Spider-Man: Homecoming $45,200,000 -61.4% $10,396 $208,270,314
3 Despicable Me 3 $18,947,840 -43.6% $4,560 $187,989,990
4 Baby Driver $8,750,000 -32.7% $2,875 $73,151,857
5 The Big Sick $7,600,000 +112.5% $2,926 $16,036,824
6 Wonder Woman $6,885,000 -29.9% $2,509 $380,686,078
7 Wish Upon $5,586,748 $2,483 $5,586,748
8 Cars 3 $3,167,000 -41.2% $1,546 $140,031,500
9 Transformers: The Last Knight $2,780,000 -56.4% $1,197 $124,888,619
10 The House $1,795,000 -62.4% $1,099 $23,129,558
11 47 Meters Down $1,210,000 -55.4% $1,172 $41,207,107
12 The Beguiled (2017) $934,645 -54.7% $1,287 $9,407,214
13 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $512,000 -40.5% $1,283 $386,574,390
14 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $494,000 -58.4% $1,103 $170,044,886
15 The Hero $343,197 -41.5% $1,090 $3,401,307

 

