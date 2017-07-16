“Apes” beat super-humans at box office
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|$56,500,000
|–
|$14,048
|$56,500,000
|2
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|$45,200,000
|-61.4%
|$10,396
|$208,270,314
|3
|Despicable Me 3
|$18,947,840
|-43.6%
|$4,560
|$187,989,990
|4
|Baby Driver
|$8,750,000
|-32.7%
|$2,875
|$73,151,857
|5
|The Big Sick
|$7,600,000
|+112.5%
|$2,926
|$16,036,824
|6
|Wonder Woman
|$6,885,000
|-29.9%
|$2,509
|$380,686,078
|7
|Wish Upon
|$5,586,748
|–
|$2,483
|$5,586,748
|8
|Cars 3
|$3,167,000
|-41.2%
|$1,546
|$140,031,500
|9
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|$2,780,000
|-56.4%
|$1,197
|$124,888,619
|10
|The House
|$1,795,000
|-62.4%
|$1,099
|$23,129,558
|11
|47 Meters Down
|$1,210,000
|-55.4%
|$1,172
|$41,207,107
|12
|The Beguiled (2017)
|$934,645
|-54.7%
|$1,287
|$9,407,214
|13
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$512,000
|-40.5%
|$1,283
|$386,574,390
|14
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|$494,000
|-58.4%
|$1,103
|$170,044,886
|15
|The Hero
|$343,197
|-41.5%
|$1,090
|$3,401,307