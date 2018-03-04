“Black Panther” now 10th top-grossing domestic film
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Black Panther
|$65,705,000
|-41.2%
|4,084
|+64
|$16,088
|$501,105,037
|2
|Red Sparrow
|$17,000,000
|–
|3,056
|–
|$5,563
|$17,000,000
|3
|Death Wish (2018)
|$13,025,000
|–
|2,847
|–
|$4,575
|$13,025,000
|4
|Game Night
|$10,710,000
|-37.0%
|3,502
|+14
|$3,058
|$33,537,766
|5
|Peter Rabbit
|$10,000,000
|-21.6%
|3,607
|-100
|$2,772
|$84,060,376
|6
|Annihilation
|$5,650,000
|-49.0%
|2,112
|+100
|$2,675
|$20,636,742
|7
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|$4,500,000
|-20.4%
|2,313
|-206
|$1,946
|$393,201,353
|8
|Fifty Shades Freed
|$3,310,000
|-53.7%
|2,614
|-651
|$1,266
|$95,599,460
|9
|The Greatest Showman
|$2,675,000
|-21.6%
|1,407
|-194
|$1,901
|$164,616,443
|10
|Every Day (2018)
|$1,560,029
|-48.3%
|1,669
|+2
|$935
|$5,260,833
|11
|The 15:17 to Paris
|$1,455,000
|-59.3%
|1,803
|-949
|$807
|$35,003,216
|12
|The Shape of Water
|$1,400,000
|+18.6%
|832
|+111
|$1,683
|$57,393,976
|13
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|$1,230,000
|-2.0%
|770
|+79
|$1,597
|$52,000,189
|14
|Call Me by Your Name
|$919,926
|+75.8%
|914
|+239
|$1,006
|$17,045,988
|15
|The Post
|$915,000
|-26.3%
|671
|-124
|$1,364
|$80,369,969