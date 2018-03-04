movies
“Black Panther” now 10th top-grossing domestic film

by on March 4, 2018
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross
1 Black Panther $65,705,000 -41.2% 4,084 +64 $16,088 $501,105,037
2 Red Sparrow $17,000,000 3,056 $5,563 $17,000,000
3 Death Wish (2018) $13,025,000 2,847 $4,575 $13,025,000
4 Game Night $10,710,000 -37.0% 3,502 +14 $3,058 $33,537,766
5 Peter Rabbit $10,000,000 -21.6% 3,607 -100 $2,772 $84,060,376
6 Annihilation $5,650,000 -49.0% 2,112 +100 $2,675 $20,636,742
7 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $4,500,000 -20.4% 2,313 -206 $1,946 $393,201,353
8 Fifty Shades Freed $3,310,000 -53.7% 2,614 -651 $1,266 $95,599,460
9 The Greatest Showman $2,675,000 -21.6% 1,407 -194 $1,901 $164,616,443
10 Every Day (2018) $1,560,029 -48.3% 1,669 +2 $935 $5,260,833
11 The 15:17 to Paris $1,455,000 -59.3% 1,803 -949 $807 $35,003,216
12 The Shape of Water $1,400,000 +18.6% 832 +111 $1,683 $57,393,976
13 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $1,230,000 -2.0% 770 +79 $1,597 $52,000,189
14 Call Me by Your Name $919,926 +75.8% 914 +239 $1,006 $17,045,988
15 The Post $915,000 -26.3% 671 -124 $1,364 $80,369,969

 

