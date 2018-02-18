“Black Panther” shreds box office records
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Black Panther
|$192,023,000
|–
|4,020
|–
|$47,767
|$192,023,000
|2
|Peter Rabbit
|$17,250,000
|-31.0%
|3,725
|–
|$4,631
|$48,222,542
|3
|Fifty Shades Freed
|$16,940,000
|-56.1%
|3,768
|–
|$4,496
|$76,134,455
|4
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|$7,945,000
|-20.7%
|2,800
|-336
|$2,838
|$377,623,565
|5
|The 15:17 to Paris
|$7,685,000
|-38.8%
|3,042
|–
|$2,526
|$25,432,717
|6
|The Greatest Showman
|$5,100,000
|-20.8%
|1,936
|-437
|$2,634
|$154,478,356
|7
|Early Man
|$3,150,000
|–
|2,494
|–
|$1,263
|$3,150,000
|8
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|$2,525,000
|-59.4%
|1,892
|-1,031
|$1,335
|$54,005,126
|9
|Winchester
|$2,230,000
|-57.2%
|1,479
|-1,001
|$1,508
|$21,860,179
|10
|Samson
|$1,972,000
|–
|1,249
|–
|$1,579
|$1,972,000
|11
|The Post
|$1,965,000
|-45.9%
|1,050
|-815
|$1,871
|$76,574,372
|12
|The Shape of Water
|$1,665,000
|-47.6%
|957
|-823
|$1,740
|$53,243,714
|13
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|$1,500,000
|-34.8%
|780
|-493
|$1,923
|$47,969,506
|14
|12 Strong
|$963,000
|-64.9%
|815
|-1,086
|$1,182
|$44,111,206
|15
|Hostiles
|$904,000
|-68.0%
|767
|-1,447
|$1,179
|$28,380,825