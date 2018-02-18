movies
“Black Panther” shreds box office records

by on February 18, 2018
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross
1 Black Panther $192,023,000 4,020 $47,767 $192,023,000
2 Peter Rabbit $17,250,000 -31.0% 3,725 $4,631 $48,222,542
3 Fifty Shades Freed $16,940,000 -56.1% 3,768 $4,496 $76,134,455
4 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $7,945,000 -20.7% 2,800 -336 $2,838 $377,623,565
5 The 15:17 to Paris $7,685,000 -38.8% 3,042 $2,526 $25,432,717
6 The Greatest Showman $5,100,000 -20.8% 1,936 -437 $2,634 $154,478,356
7 Early Man $3,150,000 2,494 $1,263 $3,150,000
8 Maze Runner: The Death Cure $2,525,000 -59.4% 1,892 -1,031 $1,335 $54,005,126
9 Winchester $2,230,000 -57.2% 1,479 -1,001 $1,508 $21,860,179
10 Samson $1,972,000 1,249 $1,579 $1,972,000
11 The Post $1,965,000 -45.9% 1,050 -815 $1,871 $76,574,372
12 The Shape of Water $1,665,000 -47.6% 957 -823 $1,740 $53,243,714
13 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $1,500,000 -34.8% 780 -493 $1,923 $47,969,506
14 12 Strong $963,000 -64.9% 815 -1,086 $1,182 $44,111,206
15 Hostiles $904,000 -68.0% 767 -1,447 $1,179 $28,380,825

 

