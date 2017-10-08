movies
“Blade Runner 2049” inherits box office woes of its predecessor

by on October 8, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Blade Runner 2049 $31,525,000 $7,769 $31,525,000
2 The Mountain Between Us $10,100,000 $3,271 $10,100,000
3 It $9,655,000 -42.9% $2,678 $304,933,478
4 My Little Pony: The Movie $8,800,000 $3,481 $8,800,000
5 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $8,100,000 -52.2% $2,322 $79,964,425
6 American Made $8,073,000 -51.9% $2,663 $30,444,960
7 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $6,750,000 -42.0% $1,869 $43,823,663
8 Victoria and Abdul $4,142,000 +279.2% $5,658 $5,958,394
9 Flatliners (2017) $3,800,000 -42.2% $1,489 $12,329,602
10 Battle of the Sexes $2,400,000 -29.8% $1,317 $7,677,575
11 American Assassin $1,375,000 -58.5% $830 $34,436,277
12 Til Death Do Us Part $731,623 -52.1% $1,330 $2,640,645
13 The Stray $550,000 $859 $550,000
14 Home Again $529,902 -69.3% $528 $26,315,248
15 A Question Of Faith $435,000 -57.6% $715 $1,770,256

 



