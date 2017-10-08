“Blade Runner 2049” inherits box office woes of its predecessor
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Blade Runner 2049
|$31,525,000
|–
|$7,769
|$31,525,000
|2
|The Mountain Between Us
|$10,100,000
|–
|$3,271
|$10,100,000
|3
|It
|$9,655,000
|-42.9%
|$2,678
|$304,933,478
|4
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|$8,800,000
|–
|$3,481
|$8,800,000
|5
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|$8,100,000
|-52.2%
|$2,322
|$79,964,425
|6
|American Made
|$8,073,000
|-51.9%
|$2,663
|$30,444,960
|7
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|$6,750,000
|-42.0%
|$1,869
|$43,823,663
|8
|Victoria and Abdul
|$4,142,000
|+279.2%
|$5,658
|$5,958,394
|9
|Flatliners (2017)
|$3,800,000
|-42.2%
|$1,489
|$12,329,602
|10
|Battle of the Sexes
|$2,400,000
|-29.8%
|$1,317
|$7,677,575
|11
|American Assassin
|$1,375,000
|-58.5%
|$830
|$34,436,277
|12
|Til Death Do Us Part
|$731,623
|-52.1%
|$1,330
|$2,640,645
|13
|The Stray
|$550,000
|–
|$859
|$550,000
|14
|Home Again
|$529,902
|-69.3%
|$528
|$26,315,248
|15
|A Question Of Faith
|$435,000
|-57.6%
|$715
|$1,770,256