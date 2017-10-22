movies
97 views 0 comments

“Boo 2” and “Geostorm” lead box office

by on October 22, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $21,650,000 $9,066 $21,650,000
2 Geostorm $13,300,000 $4,097 $13,300,000
3 Happy Death Day $9,375,000 -64.0% $2,843 $40,683,365
4 Blade Runner 2049 $7,155,000 -53.8% $2,234 $74,005,203
5 Only The Brave $6,010,000 $2,332 $6,010,000
6 The Foreigner $5,450,000 -58.4% $2,167 $22,844,253
7 It $3,500,000 -42.2% $1,367 $320,234,616
8 The Snowman $3,442,000 $1,900 $3,442,000
9 American Made $3,162,000 -42.5% $1,236 $45,503,735
10 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $3,000,000 -44.2% $1,294 $94,568,932
11 The Mountain Between Us $2,750,000 -52.2% $873 $25,528,885
12 Same Kind of Different as Me $2,560,000 $1,880 $2,560,000
13 Victoria and Abdul $2,160,000 -28.1% $2,038 $14,870,534
14 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $2,150,000 -50.2% $1,023 $54,633,502
15 My Little Pony: The Movie $1,945,000 -52.7% $845 $18,474,599

 

Comments

comments

News

blade runner 2049eostormHappy Death Dayonly the braveThe ForeignerThe snowmantyler perry's boo2 a madea halloweeng

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

You must log in to post a comment