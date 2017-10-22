“Boo 2” and “Geostorm” lead box office
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|$21,650,000
|–
|$9,066
|$21,650,000
|2
|Geostorm
|$13,300,000
|–
|$4,097
|$13,300,000
|3
|Happy Death Day
|$9,375,000
|-64.0%
|$2,843
|$40,683,365
|4
|Blade Runner 2049
|$7,155,000
|-53.8%
|$2,234
|$74,005,203
|5
|Only The Brave
|$6,010,000
|–
|$2,332
|$6,010,000
|6
|The Foreigner
|$5,450,000
|-58.4%
|$2,167
|$22,844,253
|7
|It
|$3,500,000
|-42.2%
|$1,367
|$320,234,616
|8
|The Snowman
|$3,442,000
|–
|$1,900
|$3,442,000
|9
|American Made
|$3,162,000
|-42.5%
|$1,236
|$45,503,735
|10
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|$3,000,000
|-44.2%
|$1,294
|$94,568,932
|11
|The Mountain Between Us
|$2,750,000
|-52.2%
|$873
|$25,528,885
|12
|Same Kind of Different as Me
|$2,560,000
|–
|$1,880
|$2,560,000
|13
|Victoria and Abdul
|$2,160,000
|-28.1%
|$2,038
|$14,870,534
|14
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|$2,150,000
|-50.2%
|$1,023
|$54,633,502
|15
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|$1,945,000
|-52.7%
|$845
|$18,474,599