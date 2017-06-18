movies
“Cars 3” takes the box office checkered flag

by on June 18, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Cars 3 $53,547,000 $12,582 $53,547,000
2 Wonder Woman $40,775,000 -30.3% $10,148 $274,601,730
3 All Eyez on Me $27,050,000 $10,947 $27,050,000
4 The Mummy (2017) $13,916,010 -56.1% $3,450 $56,526,710
5 47 Meters Down $11,500,000 $5,066 $11,500,000
6 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $8,458,000 -21.0% $3,066 $150,066,114
7 Rough Night $8,040,000 $2,543 $8,040,000
8 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie $7,350,000 -39.7% $2,476 $57,963,660
9 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $4,982,000 -21.1% $2,748 $374,853,015
10 It Comes At Night $2,616,600 -56.3% $1,068 $11,139,764
11 Megan Leavey $2,300,828 -39.6% $1,256 $8,147,594
12 Baywatch $1,575,000 -66.1% $1,205 $55,122,500
13 The Book of Henry $1,407,405 $2,431 $1,407,405
14 Paris Can Wait $743,751 +70.4% $1,664 $3,225,613

 

