“Cars 3” takes the box office checkered flag
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Cars 3
|$53,547,000
|–
|$12,582
|$53,547,000
|2
|Wonder Woman
|$40,775,000
|-30.3%
|$10,148
|$274,601,730
|3
|All Eyez on Me
|$27,050,000
|–
|$10,947
|$27,050,000
|4
|The Mummy (2017)
|$13,916,010
|-56.1%
|$3,450
|$56,526,710
|5
|47 Meters Down
|$11,500,000
|–
|$5,066
|$11,500,000
|6
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|$8,458,000
|-21.0%
|$3,066
|$150,066,114
|7
|Rough Night
|$8,040,000
|–
|$2,543
|$8,040,000
|8
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|$7,350,000
|-39.7%
|$2,476
|$57,963,660
|9
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$4,982,000
|-21.1%
|$2,748
|$374,853,015
|10
|It Comes At Night
|$2,616,600
|-56.3%
|$1,068
|$11,139,764
|11
|Megan Leavey
|$2,300,828
|-39.6%
|$1,256
|$8,147,594
|12
|Baywatch
|$1,575,000
|-66.1%
|$1,205
|$55,122,500
|13
|The Book of Henry
|$1,407,405
|–
|$2,431
|$1,407,405
|14
|Paris Can Wait
|$743,751
|+70.4%
|$1,664
|$3,225,613