“CHiPS” hopes to be more “21 Jump Street” than “Dukes of Hazzard.” Indeed, at best TV-to-big-screen adaptations are hit or miss. For every “21 Jump Street” there are several “Beverly Hillbillies” and “The Flintstones.” But add “CHiPs” to “Baywatch” and you have two more TV franchises looking to spark a comedy fire.

Will it live up? Well, here’s the first trailer to “CHiPs.” What do you think?

