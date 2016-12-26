Christmas newcomers fail to unseat “Rogue One”
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$64,377,000
|-58.5%
|$15,486
|$316,375,674
|2
|Sing
|$35,290,000
|–
|$8,774
|$55,902,640
|3
|Passengers (2016)
|$14,850,000
|–
|$4,270
|$22,175,201
|4
|Why Him?
|$11,050,000
|–
|$3,788
|$11,050,000
|5
|Assassin’s Creed
|$10,280,000
|–
|$3,461
|$17,772,398
|6
|Moana
|$7,402,000
|-41.8%
|$2,755
|$180,434,191
|7
|Fences
|$6,688,000
|+5,066.0%
|$2,995
|$6,879,515
|8
|La La Land
|$5,729,400
|+39.7%
|$7,806
|$13,611,711
|9
|Office Christmas Party
|$5,115,000
|-40.4%
|$2,095
|$42,153,602
|10
|Collateral Beauty
|$4,275,000
|-39.8%
|$1,412
|$15,276,500
|11
|Manchester by the Sea
|$3,037,800
|-28.1%
|$2,504
|$19,752,916
|12
|Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
|$2,925,000
|-42.3%
|$1,488
|$214,230,251
|13
|Jackie
|$1,235,000
|+115.3%
|$3,549
|$3,546,442
|14
|Arrival
|$1,080,000
|-63.7%
|$2,368
|$89,382,358
|15
|Lion
|$897,000
|+576.9%
|$1,794
|$1,750,433