Christmas newcomers fail to unseat “Rogue One”

by on December 26, 2016
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $64,377,000 -58.5% $15,486 $316,375,674
2 Sing $35,290,000 $8,774 $55,902,640
3 Passengers (2016) $14,850,000 $4,270 $22,175,201
4 Why Him? $11,050,000 $3,788 $11,050,000
5 Assassin’s Creed $10,280,000 $3,461 $17,772,398
6 Moana $7,402,000 -41.8% $2,755 $180,434,191
7 Fences $6,688,000 +5,066.0% $2,995 $6,879,515
8 La La Land $5,729,400 +39.7% $7,806 $13,611,711
9 Office Christmas Party $5,115,000 -40.4% $2,095 $42,153,602
10 Collateral Beauty $4,275,000 -39.8% $1,412 $15,276,500
11 Manchester by the Sea $3,037,800 -28.1% $2,504 $19,752,916
12 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them $2,925,000 -42.3% $1,488 $214,230,251
13 Jackie $1,235,000 +115.3% $3,549 $3,546,442
14 Arrival $1,080,000 -63.7% $2,368 $89,382,358
15 Lion $897,000 +576.9% $1,794 $1,750,433

 

