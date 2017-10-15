For tickets and show times, please click here.

When watching a foreign film, often times we have to detach ourselves from any preconceived notions and stereotypes that we have in order to appreciate the film the way that it was intended to be seen. When watching the 2017 documentary City of Joy, I had to do exactly that. Allow me to paint a brief portrait prior to offering my opinion of the film.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is a country that is rich in natural resources. Because of this, multi-national countries from all over the world have been involved in the exploitation of these resources. The DRC is a major supplier of the world’s Coltan, tin, Tungsten, and Gold which are known as “conflict minerals.” These resources are used to make products such as cellphones, computers, cars, and jewelry. Similar to 2006’s Blood Diamond, which tells of conflict diamonds in Africa, City of Joy also shows how the world’s supply and demand often impacts those living in third world countries.

Little did I know that the first-world demand for technology and other products leaves in its wake hundreds and thousands of innocent victims. Local militias control the landscape of the DRC, and often force people out of their villages in order to exploit the land to mine for these conflict minerals. These local militias are raping the land in order to sell these natural resources. I used that word intentionally, as it is one of the focal points of this film: rape.

Not only are these local militia known for their brutal overhaul of small villages, they often use rape as a weapon of war. One of the women in this documentary recalls her experience and discusses how, until it happened to her, she couldn’t even comprehend the meaning of the word rape (as it was something that was unknown to her in her village). We meet many more women throughout this documentary who have experienced the same horrific treatment: mothers, daughters, and grandmothers; generations of families who have been torn by the selfish act of savages.

Established as a center for the survivors of rape and gender violence in the DRC, the City of Joy is a safe, self-contained area within the region. City of Joy was founded by Dr. Denis Mukwege (a 2016 Nobel Peace Prize nominee) and Christine Schuler-Deschryver (see inset). The City of Joy offers these women a place to be treated for their injuries, a community free from the threat of violence, and a support group of sorts where they can compare stories. Dr. Mukwege and Mrs. Schuler-Deschryver tell of their experiences doing this type of humanitarian work, and we see their selfless contributions to these suffering women.

Activist Eve Ensler (of Vagina Monologues fame) comes to the City of Joy to empower the women and allow them the opportunity to tell their stories. We meet women who have been through some of the most traumatic, demeaning, and dehumanizing stories I’ve ever heard. This is the ultimate story of resilience, as these women will overcome the tragedies that they have been exposed to.

Written and directed by Madeleine Gavin, this film is a must-see while playing at the Heartland Film Festival.

