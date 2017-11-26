“Coco” cruises to $71 million over long weekend
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Coco
|$49,022,000
|–
|$12,295
|$71,195,000
|2
|Justice League
|$40,730,000
|-56.6%
|$10,054
|$171,546,643
|3
|Wonder
|$22,300,000
|-19.0%
|$7,030
|$69,440,202
|4
|Thor: Ragnarok
|$16,791,000
|-22.5%
|$5,118
|$277,468,394
|5
|Daddy’s Home 2
|$13,250,000
|-8.2%
|$3,766
|$72,662,166
|6
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|$13,000,000
|-5.8%
|$4,124
|$74,246,517
|7
|The Star
|$6,875,000
|-29.9%
|$2,423
|$22,030,988
|8
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|$5,010,000
|-28.4%
|$2,173
|$59,754,557
|9
|Roman J. Israel, Esq.
|$4,515,000
|+7,182.4%
|$2,705
|$6,274,277
|10
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|$4,400,000
|+299.2%
|$7,166
|$7,624,070
|11
|Lady Bird
|$4,041,733
|+60.6%
|$5,110
|$10,702,821
|12
|The Man Who Invented Christmas
|$1,343,284
|–
|$2,146
|$1,796,958
|13
|Call Me by Your Name
|$404,874
|–
|$101,219
|$404,874
|14
|Jigsaw
|$380,000
|-64.9%
|$992
|$37,292,414
|15
|The Florida Project
|$298,745
|-0.3%
|$1,822
|$4,743,560