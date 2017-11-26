movies
“Coco” cruises to $71 million over long weekend

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Coco $49,022,000 $12,295 $71,195,000
2 Justice League $40,730,000 -56.6% $10,054 $171,546,643
3 Wonder $22,300,000 -19.0% $7,030 $69,440,202
4 Thor: Ragnarok $16,791,000 -22.5% $5,118 $277,468,394
5 Daddy’s Home 2 $13,250,000 -8.2% $3,766 $72,662,166
6 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) $13,000,000 -5.8% $4,124 $74,246,517
7 The Star $6,875,000 -29.9% $2,423 $22,030,988
8 A Bad Moms Christmas $5,010,000 -28.4% $2,173 $59,754,557
9 Roman J. Israel, Esq. $4,515,000 +7,182.4% $2,705 $6,274,277
10 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $4,400,000 +299.2% $7,166 $7,624,070
11 Lady Bird $4,041,733 +60.6% $5,110 $10,702,821
12 The Man Who Invented Christmas $1,343,284 $2,146 $1,796,958
13 Call Me by Your Name $404,874 $101,219 $404,874
14 Jigsaw $380,000 -64.9% $992 $37,292,414
15 The Florida Project $298,745 -0.3% $1,822 $4,743,560

 

