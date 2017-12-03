movies
149 views 0 comments

“Coco” still on top; “Justice League” and “Wonder” still strong

by on December 3, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Coco $26,114,000 -48.6% $6,550 $108,689,404
2 Justice League $16,580,000 -59.7% $4,340 $197,335,921
3 Wonder $12,500,000 -44.9% $3,624 $88,032,623
4 Thor: Ragnarok $9,659,000 -42.7% $3,068 $291,406,599
5 Daddy’s Home 2 $7,500,000 -43.3% $2,204 $82,814,446
6 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) $6,700,000 -49.1% $2,093 $84,772,513
7 Lady Bird $4,543,990 +12.0% $3,806 $17,089,441
8 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $4,530,000 +2.9% $3,168 $13,670,520
9 The Star $4,000,000 -42.3% $1,417 $27,279,653
10 A Bad Moms Christmas $3,480,000 -28.9% $1,546 $64,831,823
11 Roman J. Israel, Esq. $1,935,000 -56.5% $1,159 $9,503,090
12 The Disaster Artist $1,220,831 $64,254 $1,220,831
13 The Man Who Invented Christmas $863,053 -36.2% $1,280 $3,150,475
14 Titanic (20th Anniversary) $415,000 $4,770 $415,000
15 Call Me by Your Name $281,280 -31.9% $70,320 $908,175

 

Comments

comments

News

cocoJustice Leaguemovie grossesthe film yapThor: Ragnarokweekend box officewonder

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

You must log in to post a comment