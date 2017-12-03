“Coco” still on top; “Justice League” and “Wonder” still strong
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Coco
|$26,114,000
|-48.6%
|$6,550
|$108,689,404
|2
|Justice League
|$16,580,000
|-59.7%
|$4,340
|$197,335,921
|3
|Wonder
|$12,500,000
|-44.9%
|$3,624
|$88,032,623
|4
|Thor: Ragnarok
|$9,659,000
|-42.7%
|$3,068
|$291,406,599
|5
|Daddy’s Home 2
|$7,500,000
|-43.3%
|$2,204
|$82,814,446
|6
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|$6,700,000
|-49.1%
|$2,093
|$84,772,513
|7
|Lady Bird
|$4,543,990
|+12.0%
|$3,806
|$17,089,441
|8
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|$4,530,000
|+2.9%
|$3,168
|$13,670,520
|9
|The Star
|$4,000,000
|-42.3%
|$1,417
|$27,279,653
|10
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|$3,480,000
|-28.9%
|$1,546
|$64,831,823
|11
|Roman J. Israel, Esq.
|$1,935,000
|-56.5%
|$1,159
|$9,503,090
|12
|The Disaster Artist
|$1,220,831
|–
|$64,254
|$1,220,831
|13
|The Man Who Invented Christmas
|$863,053
|-36.2%
|$1,280
|$3,150,475
|14
|Titanic (20th Anniversary)
|$415,000
|–
|$4,770
|$415,000
|15
|Call Me by Your Name
|$281,280
|-31.9%
|$70,320
|$908,175