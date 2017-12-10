movies
“Coco” still on top; supers still super; “Disaster Artist” moves up

by on December 10, 2017
 

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross
1 1 Coco BV $18,303,000 -33.5% 3,748 -239 $4,883 $135,508,690
2 2 Justice League WB $9,595,000 -42.4% 3,508 -312 $2,735 $212,060,371
3 3 Wonder LGF $8,450,000 -30.4% 3,519 +70 $2,401 $100,303,106
4 12 The Disaster Artist A24 $6,435,514 +431.3% 840 +821 $7,661 $8,032,288
5 4 Thor: Ragnarok BV $6,291,000 -36.4% 3,047 -101 $2,065 $301,156,064
6 5 Daddy’s Home 2 Par. $6,000,000 -20.8% 3,263 -140 $1,839 $91,159,459
7 6 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) Fox $5,100,000 -24.6% 3,201 $1,593 $92,707,515
8 8 Lady Bird A24 $3,547,469 -17.3% 1,557 +363 $2,278 $21,338,456
9 N Just Getting Started BG $3,181,568 2,161 $1,472 $3,181,568
10 7 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $2,860,000 -34.9% 1,620 +190 $1,765 $18,310,284
11 10 A Bad Moms Christmas STX $2,640,000 -22.0% 2,124 -127 $1,243 $68,760,606
12 20 The Shape of Water FoxS $1,100,000 +560.4% 41 +39 $26,829 $1,331,008
13 26 Darkest Hour Focus $777,000 +617.0% 53 +49 $14,660 $1,231,908
14 13 The Man Who Invented Christmas BST $687,381 -22.1% 720 +46 $955 $4,325,188
15 16 Call Me by Your Name SPC $291,101 -1.5% 9 +5 $32,345 $1,372,406

 

