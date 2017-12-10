“Coco” still on top; supers still super; “Disaster Artist” moves up
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|1
|Coco
|BV
|$18,303,000
|-33.5%
|3,748
|-239
|$4,883
|$135,508,690
|2
|2
|Justice League
|WB
|$9,595,000
|-42.4%
|3,508
|-312
|$2,735
|$212,060,371
|3
|3
|Wonder
|LGF
|$8,450,000
|-30.4%
|3,519
|+70
|$2,401
|$100,303,106
|4
|12
|The Disaster Artist
|A24
|$6,435,514
|+431.3%
|840
|+821
|$7,661
|$8,032,288
|5
|4
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$6,291,000
|-36.4%
|3,047
|-101
|$2,065
|$301,156,064
|6
|5
|Daddy’s Home 2
|Par.
|$6,000,000
|-20.8%
|3,263
|-140
|$1,839
|$91,159,459
|7
|6
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|Fox
|$5,100,000
|-24.6%
|3,201
|–
|$1,593
|$92,707,515
|8
|8
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$3,547,469
|-17.3%
|1,557
|+363
|$2,278
|$21,338,456
|9
|N
|Just Getting Started
|BG
|$3,181,568
|–
|2,161
|–
|$1,472
|$3,181,568
|10
|7
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$2,860,000
|-34.9%
|1,620
|+190
|$1,765
|$18,310,284
|11
|10
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|STX
|$2,640,000
|-22.0%
|2,124
|-127
|$1,243
|$68,760,606
|12
|20
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$1,100,000
|+560.4%
|41
|+39
|$26,829
|$1,331,008
|13
|26
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$777,000
|+617.0%
|53
|+49
|$14,660
|$1,231,908
|14
|13
|The Man Who Invented Christmas
|BST
|$687,381
|-22.1%
|720
|+46
|$955
|$4,325,188
|15
|16
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$291,101
|-1.5%
|9
|+5
|$32,345
|$1,372,406