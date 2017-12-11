movies
951 views 0 comments

CONTESTS: DOWNSIZING (INDIANAPOLIS)

by on December 11, 2017
 


INDIANAPOLIS!! WIN PASSES TO SEE DOWNSIZING, Monday December 18th at 7pm!!
1) go to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap. Share the post about this contest.
2) Go back to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap and comment on the post about this contest.
Synopsis: Downsizing imagines what might happen if, as a solution to over-population, Norwegian scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall and propose a 200-year global transition from big to small. People soon realize how much further money goes in a miniaturized world, and with the promise of a better life, everyman Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in Omaha in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.

Comments

comments

Contests

DownsizingKristen Wiigmatt damonmovie pass contestmovie pass giveaway

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

You must log in to post a comment