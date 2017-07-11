CONTESTS: GIRLS TRIP (INDIANAPOLIS)



INDIANAPOLIS!! WIN PASSES TO SEE GIRLS TRIP, Tuesday July 18th at 7pm!!

1) go to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap. Share the post about this contest.

2) Go back to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap and comment on the post about this contest and tell us what’s your favorite Queen Latifah movie?

Synopsis:

Producer Will Packer (Ride Along and Think Like a Man franchises, Almost Christmas) presents Girls Trip, a new comedy from director/producer Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man franchise, Barbershop: The Next Cut).

When four lifelong friends—Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah—travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. James Lopez, head of motion pictures for Will Packer Productions, and Preston Holmes, executive produce. www.girlstripmovie.com

Comments

comments