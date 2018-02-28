CONTESTS: GRINGO (INDIANAPOLIS)



INDIAMAPOLIS!! WIN PASSES TO SEE GRINGO, Wednesday March 7th at 7pm!!

Synopsis: An exhilarating mix of dark comedy, white-knuckle action and dramatic intrigue, Gringo joyrides into Mexico, where mild-mannered businessman Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo) finds himself at the mercy of back-stabbing business colleagues back home , local drug lords and a morally conflicted black-ops mercenary. Crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal, Harold battles to survive his increasingly dangerous situation in ways that raise the question: Is he out of his depth — or two steps ahead?

