CONTESTS: HAPPY DEATH DAY (INDIANAPOLIS)

October 3, 2017
 


INDIANAPOLIS!! WIN PASSES TO SEE HAPPY DEATH DAY, Tuesday October 10th at 7pm!!
1) go to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap. Share the post about this contest.
2) Go back to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap and comment on the post about this contest.
Synopsis:
Blumhouse (Split, Get Out, Whiplash) produces an original and inventive rewinding thriller in Happy Death Day, in which a college student (Jessica Rothe, La La Land) relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity.

Happy Death Day is directed by Christopher Landon (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) and written by Scott Lobdell. www.happydeathday.com

