CONTESTS: SILENCE (INDIANAPOLIS)



INDIANAPOLIS! WIN PASSES TO SEE SILENCE, Tuesday January 10th at 7pm!

1) go to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap. Share the post about this contest.

2) Go back to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap and comment on the post about this contest and tell us what’s your favorite Liam Neeson movie OR what’s your favorite Martin Scorsese movie?

Synopsis: Martin Scorsese’s SILENCE tells the story of two Christian missionaries (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) who face the ultimate test of faith when they travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor (Liam Neeson) – at a time when Christianity was outlawed and their presence forbidden. The celebrated director’s 28-year journey to bring Shusaku Endo’s 1966 acclaimed novel to life will be in theaters this Christmas.

Comments

comments