CONTESTS: SPLIT (INDIANAPOLIS)



INDIANAPOLIS!! WIN PASSES TO SEE SPLIT, Tuesday January 17th at 7pm!!

1) go to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap. Share the post about this contest.

2) Go back to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap and comment on the post about this contest and tell us what’s your favorite M. Night Shyamalan movie or what’s your favorite movie about split personality disorder?

Synopsis:

SEE THE NEW THRILLER CRITICS ARE CALLING “TWISTED,” “NAIL-BITING” AND “WICKEDLY COMPELLING.”

FROM M. NIGHT SHYAMALAN (pronounced SHA-MA-LAN), THE DIRECTOR OF THE SIXTH SENSE, SIGNS AND THE VISIT,

UNIVERSAL PICTURES PRESENTS SPLIT. IN THEATERS JANUARY 20TH. RATED PG-13.

While the mental divisions of those with dissociative identity disorder have long fascinated and eluded science, it is believed that some can also manifest unique physical attributes for each personality, a cognitive and physiological prism within a single being.

Though Kevin (James McAvoy) has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher (Betty Buckley), there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy, The Witch), Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him—as well as everyone around him—as the walls between his compartments shatter apart.

For Split, Shyamalan and Blum reassemble their core team from The Visit, the No. 1-grossing horror film of 2015. Their fellow collaborators include producer Marc Bienstock and executive producers Ashwin Rajan and Steven Schneider. www.splitmovie.com

Comments

comments