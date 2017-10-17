CONTESTS: THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE (INDIANAPOLIS)



INDIANAPOLIS!! WIN PASSES TO SEE THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE, Tuesday October 24th at 7pm!

1) go to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap. Share the post about this contest.

2) Go back to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap and comment on the post about this contest.

Synopsis:

DreamWorks Pictures’ Thank You for Your Service follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.

Starring an ensemble cast led by Miles Teller, Haley Bennett, Joe Cole, Amy Schumer, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Brad Beyer, Omar J. Dorsey and Jayson Warner Smith, the drama is based on the bestselling book by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author David Finkel.

Jason Hall, who wrote the screenplay of American Sniper, makes his directorial debut with Thank You for Your Service and also serves as its screenwriter. Jon Kilik (The Hunger Games series, Babel) produces the film, while Ann Ruark (Biutiful) and Jane Evans (Sin City) executive produce. www.ThankYouForYourServiceMovie.com

Comments

comments