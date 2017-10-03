movies
476 views 0 comments

CONTESTS: THE FOREIGNER (INDIANAPOLIS)

by on October 3, 2017
 


INDIANAPOLIS!! WIN PASSES TO SEE THE FOREIGNER, Tuesday October 10th at 7pm!!
1) go to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap. Share the post about this contest.
2) Go back to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap and comment on the post about this contest and tell us what’s your favorite Jackie Chan movie?
Synopsis: Starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, THE FOREIGNER is a timely action thriller from the director of “Casino Royale.” The film tells the story of humble businessman Quan (Chan), whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love – his teenage daughter – is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism. In his relentless search for the identity of the terrorists, Quan is forced into a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official (Brosnan), whose own past may hold clues to the indentities of the elusive killers.

Comments

comments

Contests

Jackie Chanmovie pass contestmovie pass giveawaypierce brosnanThe Foreigner

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

You must log in to post a comment