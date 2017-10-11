CONTESTS: THE SNOWMAN (INDIANAPOLIS)



INDIANAPOLIS!! WIN PASSES TO SEE THE SNOWMAN, Wednesday October 18th at 7pm!!

1) go to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap. Share the post about this contest.

2) Go back to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap and comment on the post about this contest.

Synopsis:

Michael Fassbender (X-Men series), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Independence Day: Resurgence) and Academy Award® winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) star in The Snowman, a terrifying thriller from director Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), based on Jo Nesbø’s global bestseller.

When an elite crime squad’s lead detective (Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.

The Snowman is produced by Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner (The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables), as well as Robyn Slovo (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) and Piodor Gustafsson (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

A Working Title Films production—in association with Another Park Film—the thriller is executive produced by Nesbø, Niclas Salomonsson, Martin Scorsese, Alfredson, Liza Chasin and Amelia Granger.

The film was shot entirely on location in Norway in the cities of Oslo and Bergen and the area of Rjukan.

Comments

comments