CONTESTS: THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (INDIANAPOLIS)

by on November 10, 2017
 


INDIANAPOLIS!! WIN PASSES TO SEE “THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI”,Thursday November 16th at 7pm!
1) go to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap. Share the post about this contest.
2) Go back to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap and comment on the post about this contest.
Synopsis:
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI is a darkly comic drama from Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh (IN BRUGES). After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes (Academy Award winner Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson), the town’s revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother’s boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing’s law enforcement is only exacerbated.

