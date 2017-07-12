movies
CONTESTS: VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS (INDIANAPOLIS)

by on July 12, 2017
 


INDIANAPOLIS!! WIN PASSES TO SEE VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS, Wednesday July 19th at 7pm!
1) go to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap. Share the post about this contest.
2) Go back to www.facebook.com/TheFilmYap and comment on the post about this contest.
Synopsis:
VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS is the visually spectacular new adventure film from Luc Besson, the legendary director of The Professional, The Fifth Element and Lucy, based on the ground-breaking comic book series which inspired a generation of artists, writers and filmmakers.

In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha-an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.

