“Despicable Me 3” racks up $74 million
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Despicable Me 3
|$75,410,275
|–
|$16,651
|$75,410,275
|2
|Baby Driver
|$21,000,000
|–
|$6,510
|$30,029,105
|3
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|$17,000,000
|-62.0%
|$4,114
|$102,103,351
|4
|Wonder Woman
|$16,100,000
|-35.4%
|$4,730
|$346,644,475
|5
|Cars 3
|$9,524,000
|-60.4%
|$2,663
|$120,714,099
|6
|The House
|$9,000,000
|–
|$2,872
|$9,000,000
|7
|47 Meters Down
|$4,682,000
|-33.9%
|$2,081
|$32,591,454
|8
|The Beguiled (2017)
|$3,259,740
|+1,321.7%
|$4,836
|$3,579,188
|9
|The Mummy (2017)
|$2,785,260
|-54.0%
|$1,583
|$74,502,100
|10
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|$2,411,000
|-55.3%
|$1,440
|$165,466,587
|11
|All Eyez on Me
|$1,880,000
|-67.6%
|$1,494
|$42,732,463
|12
|The Big Sick
|$1,672,200
|+296.7%
|$23,552
|$2,228,690
|13
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$1,430,000
|-52.7%
|$1,480
|$383,273,975
|14
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|$1,225,000
|-71.4%
|$844
|$69,370,793
|15
|Beatriz At Dinner
|$1,119,380
|-36.4%
|$1,639
|$4,773,864