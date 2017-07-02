movies
97 views 0 comments

“Despicable Me 3” racks up $74 million

by on July 2, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Despicable Me 3 $75,410,275 $16,651 $75,410,275
2 Baby Driver $21,000,000 $6,510 $30,029,105
3 Transformers: The Last Knight $17,000,000 -62.0% $4,114 $102,103,351
4 Wonder Woman $16,100,000 -35.4% $4,730 $346,644,475
5 Cars 3 $9,524,000 -60.4% $2,663 $120,714,099
6 The House $9,000,000 $2,872 $9,000,000
7 47 Meters Down $4,682,000 -33.9% $2,081 $32,591,454
8 The Beguiled (2017) $3,259,740 +1,321.7% $4,836 $3,579,188
9 The Mummy (2017) $2,785,260 -54.0% $1,583 $74,502,100
10 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $2,411,000 -55.3% $1,440 $165,466,587
11 All Eyez on Me $1,880,000 -67.6% $1,494 $42,732,463
12 The Big Sick $1,672,200 +296.7% $23,552 $2,228,690
13 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $1,430,000 -52.7% $1,480 $383,273,975
14 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie $1,225,000 -71.4% $844 $69,370,793
15 Beatriz At Dinner $1,119,380 -36.4% $1,639 $4,773,864

 

Comments

comments

News

baby driverCars 3despicable me 3movie grossesthe film yapweekend box officeWonder Woman

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

You must log in to post a comment