“Dunkirk” leads the way with $50 million

by on July 23, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Dunkirk $50,500,000 $13,575 $50,500,000
2 Girls Trip $30,370,720 $11,722 $30,370,720
3 Spider-Man: Homecoming $22,010,000 -50.2% $5,329 $251,711,581
4 War for the Planet of the Apes $20,400,000 -63.7% $4,976 $97,750,914
5 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets $17,020,000 $4,790 $17,020,000
6 Despicable Me 3 $12,714,475 -34.3% $3,607 $213,322,700
7 Baby Driver $6,000,000 -31.1% $2,397 $84,233,939
8 The Big Sick $5,000,000 -33.9% $1,925 $24,539,378
9 Wonder Woman $4,630,000 -31.9% $2,349 $389,033,279
10 Wish Upon $2,477,816 -54.7% $1,150 $10,522,081
11 Cars 3 $1,927,000 -38.2% $1,489 $144,021,565
12 Transformers: The Last Knight $1,125,000 -60.4% $1,098 $127,561,805
13 47 Meters Down $440,000 -61.4% $982 $42,264,457
14 Maudie $390,198 +58.4% $1,675 $4,064,865
15 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $357,000 -29.9% $1,332 $387,252,502

 

