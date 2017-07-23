“Dunkirk” leads the way with $50 million
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Dunkirk
|$50,500,000
|–
|$13,575
|$50,500,000
|2
|Girls Trip
|$30,370,720
|–
|$11,722
|$30,370,720
|3
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|$22,010,000
|-50.2%
|$5,329
|$251,711,581
|4
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|$20,400,000
|-63.7%
|$4,976
|$97,750,914
|5
|Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
|$17,020,000
|–
|$4,790
|$17,020,000
|6
|Despicable Me 3
|$12,714,475
|-34.3%
|$3,607
|$213,322,700
|7
|Baby Driver
|$6,000,000
|-31.1%
|$2,397
|$84,233,939
|8
|The Big Sick
|$5,000,000
|-33.9%
|$1,925
|$24,539,378
|9
|Wonder Woman
|$4,630,000
|-31.9%
|$2,349
|$389,033,279
|10
|Wish Upon
|$2,477,816
|-54.7%
|$1,150
|$10,522,081
|11
|Cars 3
|$1,927,000
|-38.2%
|$1,489
|$144,021,565
|12
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|$1,125,000
|-60.4%
|$1,098
|$127,561,805
|13
|47 Meters Down
|$440,000
|-61.4%
|$982
|$42,264,457
|14
|Maudie
|$390,198
|+58.4%
|$1,675
|$4,064,865
|15
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$357,000
|-29.9%
|$1,332
|$387,252,502