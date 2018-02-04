movies
February doldrums leave “Jumanji” back in the box office lead

by on February 4, 2018
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross
1 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $11,000,000 -31.9% 3,352 -201 $3,282 $352,642,752
2 Maze Runner: The Death Cure $10,200,000 -57.8% 3,793 +6 $2,689 $39,760,199
3 Winchester $9,250,000 2,480 $3,730 $9,250,000
4 The Greatest Showman $7,800,000 -18.3% 2,588 -75 $3,014 $137,475,172
5 Hostiles $5,523,000 -45.4% 2,934 +118 $1,882 $21,237,413
6 The Post $5,200,000 -42.9% 2,462 -178 $2,112 $67,184,510
7 12 Strong $4,710,000 -45.8% 2,918 -100 $1,614 $37,303,553
8 Den of Thieves $4,670,000 -45.9% 2,112 -320 $2,211 $36,270,932
9 The Shape of Water $4,300,000 -27.4% 2,341 +487 $1,837 $44,580,050
10 Paddington 2 $3,110,000 -45.1% 2,388 -404 $1,302 $36,313,679
11 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $3,050,000 -20.6% 1,726 +269 $1,767 $41,814,051
12 Forever My Girl $2,583,045 -27.6% 1,427 +3 $1,810 $12,844,699
13 I, Tonya $2,556,250 -15.6% 1,450 +490 $1,763 $22,640,135
14 Padmaavat $2,551,000 -43.2% 354 +28 $7,206 $9,012,569
15 Darkest Hour $2,420,000 -16.2% 1,486 +153 $1,629 $48,845,157

 

