February doldrums leave “Jumanji” back in the box office lead
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|$11,000,000
|-31.9%
|3,352
|-201
|$3,282
|$352,642,752
|2
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|$10,200,000
|-57.8%
|3,793
|+6
|$2,689
|$39,760,199
|3
|Winchester
|$9,250,000
|–
|2,480
|–
|$3,730
|$9,250,000
|4
|The Greatest Showman
|$7,800,000
|-18.3%
|2,588
|-75
|$3,014
|$137,475,172
|5
|Hostiles
|$5,523,000
|-45.4%
|2,934
|+118
|$1,882
|$21,237,413
|6
|The Post
|$5,200,000
|-42.9%
|2,462
|-178
|$2,112
|$67,184,510
|7
|12 Strong
|$4,710,000
|-45.8%
|2,918
|-100
|$1,614
|$37,303,553
|8
|Den of Thieves
|$4,670,000
|-45.9%
|2,112
|-320
|$2,211
|$36,270,932
|9
|The Shape of Water
|$4,300,000
|-27.4%
|2,341
|+487
|$1,837
|$44,580,050
|10
|Paddington 2
|$3,110,000
|-45.1%
|2,388
|-404
|$1,302
|$36,313,679
|11
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|$3,050,000
|-20.6%
|1,726
|+269
|$1,767
|$41,814,051
|12
|Forever My Girl
|$2,583,045
|-27.6%
|1,427
|+3
|$1,810
|$12,844,699
|13
|I, Tonya
|$2,556,250
|-15.6%
|1,450
|+490
|$1,763
|$22,640,135
|14
|Padmaavat
|$2,551,000
|-43.2%
|354
|+28
|$7,206
|$9,012,569
|15
|Darkest Hour
|$2,420,000
|-16.2%
|1,486
|+153
|$1,629
|$48,845,157