“Fifty Shades” ties up the competion
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Fifty Shades Freed
|$38,806,000
|–
|3,768
|–
|$10,299
|$38,806,000
|2
|Peter Rabbit
|$25,000,000
|–
|3,725
|–
|$6,711
|$25,000,000
|3
|The 15:17 to Paris
|$12,600,000
|–
|3,042
|–
|$4,142
|$12,600,000
|4
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|$9,825,000
|-10.1%
|3,136
|-216
|$3,133
|$365,656,871
|5
|The Greatest Showman
|$6,400,000
|-16.8%
|2,373
|-215
|$2,697
|$146,535,870
|6
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|$6,000,000
|-42.7%
|2,923
|-870
|$2,053
|$49,018,129
|7
|Winchester
|$5,050,000
|-45.7%
|2,480
|–
|$2,036
|$17,177,358
|8
|The Post
|$3,500,000
|-32.9%
|1,865
|-597
|$1,877
|$72,836,520
|9
|The Shape of Water
|$3,000,000
|-32.6%
|1,780
|-561
|$1,685
|$49,765,691
|10
|Den of Thieves
|$2,870,000
|-36.9%
|1,468
|-644
|$1,955
|$40,951,323
|11
|12 Strong
|$2,705,000
|-42.5%
|1,901
|-1,017
|$1,423
|$41,975,179
|12
|Hostiles
|$2,659,000
|-47.9%
|2,214
|-720
|$1,201
|$25,856,468
|13
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|$2,200,000
|-27.0%
|1,273
|-453
|$1,728
|$45,344,806
|14
|Darkest Hour
|$1,590,000
|-32.7%
|1,045
|-441
|$1,522
|$51,471,092
|15
|I, Tonya
|$1,552,643
|-37.1%
|1,088
|-362
|$1,427
|$25,229,668