“Fifty Shades” ties up the competion

by on February 11, 2018
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross
1 Fifty Shades Freed $38,806,000 3,768 $10,299 $38,806,000
2 Peter Rabbit $25,000,000 3,725 $6,711 $25,000,000
3 The 15:17 to Paris $12,600,000 3,042 $4,142 $12,600,000
4 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $9,825,000 -10.1% 3,136 -216 $3,133 $365,656,871
5 The Greatest Showman $6,400,000 -16.8% 2,373 -215 $2,697 $146,535,870
6 Maze Runner: The Death Cure $6,000,000 -42.7% 2,923 -870 $2,053 $49,018,129
7 Winchester $5,050,000 -45.7% 2,480 $2,036 $17,177,358
8 The Post $3,500,000 -32.9% 1,865 -597 $1,877 $72,836,520
9 The Shape of Water $3,000,000 -32.6% 1,780 -561 $1,685 $49,765,691
10 Den of Thieves $2,870,000 -36.9% 1,468 -644 $1,955 $40,951,323
11 12 Strong $2,705,000 -42.5% 1,901 -1,017 $1,423 $41,975,179
12 Hostiles $2,659,000 -47.9% 2,214 -720 $1,201 $25,856,468
13 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $2,200,000 -27.0% 1,273 -453 $1,728 $45,344,806
14 Darkest Hour $1,590,000 -32.7% 1,045 -441 $1,522 $51,471,092
15 I, Tonya $1,552,643 -37.1% 1,088 -362 $1,427 $25,229,668

 

