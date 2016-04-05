Film on Vinyl: Record Store Day Preview

Welcome to another installment of Film on Vinyl, Joe Donohue’s column that celebrates the blending of his love for film and music by reviewing and dissecting movie soundtracks pressed on the oh-so-sweet vinyl record. Next up on the playlist: Spacelab 9’s release of the “The Blacklist” soundtrack.
In 11 days, one of the most celebrated holidays in the world will take place, Record Store Day. Okay, maybe it isn’t the most celebrated in the world. But for audiophiles and record junkies, Record Store Day is like a second Christmas.
While you never need a good reason to stroll into your local vinyl shop and bask in the glory of the oh-so-sweet vinyl, there are plenty of goodies to be found on this special occasion. This week I’m going to throw out my thoughts on the upcoming soundtracks making their debut this April, with a special focus on another stellar release from my friends at Spacelab 9.
“The Blacklist” is a show that took no time at all carving out a spot on DVRs around the world. James Spader is electric as the diabolical Raymond “Red” Reddington, and to watch him gracefully manipulate Megan Boone’s Elizabeth Keen and company is absolutely mesmerizing. Creator Jon Bokenkamp really knocked it out of the park with this show, and has done something that few other shows have successfully done — seamlessly make the music just as large a character as Red himself.
That’s why I was so excited to hear that Spacelab 9’s Record Store Day exclusive was going to be a mix of songs from the show. And much like the show, this pressing has more to it than meets the eye.
Packaging:
Like many of their other releases, Spacelab’s packaging for “The Blacklist” is a promotional shot from the show, and for this particular piece it works to its advantage. There’s something so inviting, yet absolutely frightening about Spader, and I’m not afraid to say that he makes the front look sharp.
What I’d really like to focus on, though, are the goodies inside because they’re even better than the cover. Inside the slipcase you’ll find a large case-files booklet detailing all of the members of the Blacklist. The detail that went into this piece is pretty significant, and it’s a blast for fans of the show.
The most impressive part of the release has to be see-through red vinyl. Not only is it a beauty to look at, but also it’s the key to unlocking the classified information throughout the booklet. There are decoded messages in the case files that only become visible when viewed through the record. Playing around with this record made me feel as giddy as Ralphie with his super-secret decoder ring. Before he found out that it was all for a crummy commercial.
Tracks:
The tracks included on the soundtrack are an almost perfect compilation. While a few of the songs, such as “Made of Stone,” “Run from Me” and “Sundown” didn’t really resonate with me personally, it doesn’t make them any less than the rest. The real crème de le crème is the slowed-down version of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” There’s just something about it that really sticks with you.
Thoughts in a nutshell:
Spacelab 9’s Record Store Day release is a must-own. It’s a great compilation of songs wrapped up into a pretty package. It’s a vinyl release that is sure to delight fans of “The Blacklist.” I highly recommend adding this to your shopping list for the 16th.
Other Record Store Day soundtrack releases:
Various Artists – “Across The Universe” (Soundtrack) [2LP] (Colored Vinyl, Beatles composition, first time on vinyl, gatefold, numbered, indie-retail exclusive)
Various Artists – “Disney Favorite Songs” [LP] (indie-retail exclusive)
Various Artists – “John Wick” (Soundtrack) [LP] (Gun Metal Color 180 Gram Vinyl, first time on vinyl, bonus tracks not on CD, feat. Marilyn Manson, indie-retail exclusive)
Various Artists – Music From The Motion Picture “Joy” (Soundtrack) [2LP] (Colored Vinyl, feat. Cream, Rolling Stones, Ella Fitzgerald, Ronettes, Bee Gees, etc., gatefold, indie-retail exclusive)
Various Artists – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — ”March Of The Resistance b/w Rey’s Theme” (Soundtrack) [10”] (Picture Disc, limited, indie-retail exclusive)
Various Artists – “The Guest” (Soundtrack) [2LP] (Purple Vinyl, feat. Clan of Xymox, The Sisters of Mercy and Love & Rockets, gatefold, numbered, indie-retail exclusive)
Until next time, make sure you’re using the appropriate cartridge. Remember to always spin responsibly.
Film on Vinyl: Record Store Day Preview
Welcome to another installment of Film on Vinyl, Joe Donohue’s column that celebrates the blending of his love for film and music by reviewing and dissecting movie soundtracks pressed on the oh-so-sweet vinyl record. Next up on the playlist: Spacelab 9’s release of the “The Blacklist” soundtrack.
In 11 days, one of the most celebrated holidays in the world will take place, Record Store Day. Okay, maybe it isn’t the most celebrated in the world. But for audiophiles and record junkies, Record Store Day is like a second Christmas.
While you never need a good reason to stroll into your local vinyl shop and bask in the glory of the oh-so-sweet vinyl, there are plenty of goodies to be found on this special occasion. This week I’m going to throw out my thoughts on the upcoming soundtracks making their debut this April, with a special focus on another stellar release from my friends at Spacelab 9.
“The Blacklist” is a show that took no time at all carving out a spot on DVRs around the world. James Spader is electric as the diabolical Raymond “Red” Reddington, and to watch him gracefully manipulate Megan Boone’s Elizabeth Keen and company is absolutely mesmerizing. Creator Jon Bokenkamp really knocked it out of the park with this show, and has done something that few other shows have successfully done — seamlessly make the music just as large a character as Red himself.
That’s why I was so excited to hear that Spacelab 9’s Record Store Day exclusive was going to be a mix of songs from the show. And much like the show, this pressing has more to it than meets the eye.
Packaging:
Like many of their other releases, Spacelab’s packaging for “The Blacklist” is a promotional shot from the show, and for this particular piece it works to its advantage. There’s something so inviting, yet absolutely frightening about Spader, and I’m not afraid to say that he makes the front look sharp.
What I’d really like to focus on, though, are the goodies inside because they’re even better than the cover. Inside the slipcase you’ll find a large case-files booklet detailing all of the members of the Blacklist. The detail that went into this piece is pretty significant, and it’s a blast for fans of the show.
The most impressive part of the release has to be see-through red vinyl. Not only is it a beauty to look at, but also it’s the key to unlocking the classified information throughout the booklet. There are decoded messages in the case files that only become visible when viewed through the record. Playing around with this record made me feel as giddy as Ralphie with his super-secret decoder ring. Before he found out that it was all for a crummy commercial.
Tracks:
The tracks included on the soundtrack are an almost perfect compilation. While a few of the songs, such as “Made of Stone,” “Run from Me” and “Sundown” didn’t really resonate with me personally, it doesn’t make them any less than the rest. The real crème de le crème is the slowed-down version of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” There’s just something about it that really sticks with you.
Thoughts in a nutshell:
Spacelab 9’s Record Store Day release is a must-own. It’s a great compilation of songs wrapped up into a pretty package. It’s a vinyl release that is sure to delight fans of “The Blacklist.” I highly recommend adding this to your shopping list for the 16th.
Other Record Store Day soundtrack releases:
Until next time, make sure you’re using the appropriate cartridge. Remember to always spin responsibly.
Comments