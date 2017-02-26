movies
“Get Out” scares off the competition

by on February 26, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Get Out $30,524,435 $10,976 $30,524,435
2 The LEGO Batman Movie $19,000,000 -41.8% $4,683 $133,006,578
3 John Wick: Chapter Two $9,000,000 -44.5% $3,047 $74,412,700
4 The Great Wall $8,700,000 -52.9% $2,614 $34,424,800
5 Fifty Shades Darker $7,700,400 -62.0% $2,394 $103,635,615
6 Fist Fight $6,380,000 -47.7% $2,003 $23,254,827
7 Hidden Figures $5,875,000 -18.6% $2,906 $152,815,804
8 La La Land $4,600,000 +0.2% $2,654 $140,860,065
9 Split $4,118,460 -42.5% $2,166 $130,843,355
10 Lion $3,807,000 -9.4% $2,113 $42,815,337
11 Rock Dog $3,700,000 $1,781 $3,700,000
12 A Dog’s Purpose $3,561,730 -37.7% $1,705 $57,570,335
13 Collide $1,539,590 $753 $1,539,590
14 A Cure for Wellness $1,375,000 -68.4% $509 $7,470,250
15 Moana $840,000 -21.4% $2,222 $246,039,922

 

