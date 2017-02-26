“Get Out” scares off the competition
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Get Out
|$30,524,435
|–
|$10,976
|$30,524,435
|2
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|$19,000,000
|-41.8%
|$4,683
|$133,006,578
|3
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|$9,000,000
|-44.5%
|$3,047
|$74,412,700
|4
|The Great Wall
|$8,700,000
|-52.9%
|$2,614
|$34,424,800
|5
|Fifty Shades Darker
|$7,700,400
|-62.0%
|$2,394
|$103,635,615
|6
|Fist Fight
|$6,380,000
|-47.7%
|$2,003
|$23,254,827
|7
|Hidden Figures
|$5,875,000
|-18.6%
|$2,906
|$152,815,804
|8
|La La Land
|$4,600,000
|+0.2%
|$2,654
|$140,860,065
|9
|Split
|$4,118,460
|-42.5%
|$2,166
|$130,843,355
|10
|Lion
|$3,807,000
|-9.4%
|$2,113
|$42,815,337
|11
|Rock Dog
|$3,700,000
|–
|$1,781
|$3,700,000
|12
|A Dog’s Purpose
|$3,561,730
|-37.7%
|$1,705
|$57,570,335
|13
|Collide
|$1,539,590
|–
|$753
|$1,539,590
|14
|A Cure for Wellness
|$1,375,000
|-68.4%
|$509
|$7,470,250
|15
|Moana
|$840,000
|-21.4%
|$2,222
|$246,039,922