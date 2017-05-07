“Guardians” goes galactic with $145 million opening
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$145,049,000
|–
|$33,368
|$145,049,000
|2
|The Fate of the Furious
|$8,528,965
|-57.2%
|$2,372
|$207,136,495
|3
|The Boss Baby
|$6,175,000
|-34.1%
|$1,880
|$156,735,525
|4
|How to be a Latin Lover
|$5,250,000
|-57.2%
|$4,364
|$20,653,320
|5
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|$4,943,000
|-27.6%
|$1,844
|$487,594,615
|6
|The Circle (2017)
|$4,020,000
|-55.5%
|$1,271
|$15,715,113
|7
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|$3,242,532
|-68.9%
|$7,757
|$16,175,528
|8
|Gifted
|$2,055,000
|-38.9%
|$1,097
|$19,240,331
|9
|Going in Style (2017)
|$1,900,000
|-47.3%
|$935
|$40,600,918
|10
|Smurfs: The Lost Village
|$1,820,000
|-48.8%
|$957
|$40,570,574
|11
|Born in China
|$1,210,000
|-49.3%
|$856
|$10,933,911
|12
|The Lost City of Z
|$1,047,249
|-42.0%
|$1,285
|$6,643,443
|13
|The Dinner
|$755,348
|–
|$1,496
|$755,348
|14
|Sleight
|$743,410
|-56.3%
|$1,258
|$2,976,605
|15
|Get Out
|$720,525
|-57.9%
|$881
|$173,845,510