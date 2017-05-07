movies
“Guardians” goes galactic with $145 million opening

by on May 7, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $145,049,000 $33,368 $145,049,000
2 The Fate of the Furious $8,528,965 -57.2% $2,372 $207,136,495
3 The Boss Baby $6,175,000 -34.1% $1,880 $156,735,525
4 How to be a Latin Lover $5,250,000 -57.2% $4,364 $20,653,320
5 Beauty and the Beast (2017) $4,943,000 -27.6% $1,844 $487,594,615
6 The Circle (2017) $4,020,000 -55.5% $1,271 $15,715,113
7 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion $3,242,532 -68.9% $7,757 $16,175,528
8 Gifted $2,055,000 -38.9% $1,097 $19,240,331
9 Going in Style (2017) $1,900,000 -47.3% $935 $40,600,918
10 Smurfs: The Lost Village $1,820,000 -48.8% $957 $40,570,574
11 Born in China $1,210,000 -49.3% $856 $10,933,911
12 The Lost City of Z $1,047,249 -42.0% $1,285 $6,643,443
13 The Dinner $755,348 $1,496 $755,348
14 Sleight $743,410 -56.3% $1,258 $2,976,605
15 Get Out $720,525 -57.9% $881 $173,845,510

 

