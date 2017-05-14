movies
“Guardians” going gangbusters; King Arthur, Amy Schumer disappoint

by on May 14, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $63,007,000 -57.0% $14,494 $246,164,419
2 Snatched $17,500,000 $4,999 $17,500,000
3 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword $14,700,000 $3,971 $14,700,000
4 The Fate of the Furious $5,301,160 -38.2% $1,728 $215,035,090
5 The Boss Baby $4,600,000 -23.0% $1,580 $162,379,270
6 Beauty and the Beast (2017) $3,860,000 -24.1% $1,777 $493,191,164
7 How to be a Latin Lover $3,750,000 -27.1% $3,339 $26,143,001
8 Lowriders $2,413,205 $8,180 $2,413,205
9 The Circle (2017) $1,740,000 -56.1% $816 $18,902,562
10 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion $1,550,000 -54.4% $4,133 $18,934,072
11 Gifted $1,370,000 -32.3% $961 $21,434,033
12 Smurfs: The Lost Village $1,175,000 -36.1% $732 $42,193,264
13 Going in Style (2017) $1,040,000 -43.3% $836 $42,352,407
14 The Wall $891,590 $1,648 $891,590
15 Born in China $820,000 -32.7% $777 $12,318,483

 

