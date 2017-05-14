“Guardians” going gangbusters; King Arthur, Amy Schumer disappoint
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$63,007,000
|-57.0%
|$14,494
|$246,164,419
|2
|Snatched
|$17,500,000
|–
|$4,999
|$17,500,000
|3
|King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
|$14,700,000
|–
|$3,971
|$14,700,000
|4
|The Fate of the Furious
|$5,301,160
|-38.2%
|$1,728
|$215,035,090
|5
|The Boss Baby
|$4,600,000
|-23.0%
|$1,580
|$162,379,270
|6
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|$3,860,000
|-24.1%
|$1,777
|$493,191,164
|7
|How to be a Latin Lover
|$3,750,000
|-27.1%
|$3,339
|$26,143,001
|8
|Lowriders
|$2,413,205
|–
|$8,180
|$2,413,205
|9
|The Circle (2017)
|$1,740,000
|-56.1%
|$816
|$18,902,562
|10
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|$1,550,000
|-54.4%
|$4,133
|$18,934,072
|11
|Gifted
|$1,370,000
|-32.3%
|$961
|$21,434,033
|12
|Smurfs: The Lost Village
|$1,175,000
|-36.1%
|$732
|$42,193,264
|13
|Going in Style (2017)
|$1,040,000
|-43.3%
|$836
|$42,352,407
|14
|The Wall
|$891,590
|–
|$1,648
|$891,590
|15
|Born in China
|$820,000
|-32.7%
|$777
|$12,318,483