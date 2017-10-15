“Happy Death Day” scares up $26.5m to lead box office
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Happy Death Day
|$26,500,000
|–
|$8,415
|$26,500,000
|2
|Blade Runner 2049
|$15,100,000
|-53.9%
|$3,721
|$60,578,387
|3
|The Foreigner
|$12,840,000
|–
|$5,105
|$12,840,000
|4
|It
|$6,050,000
|-39.3%
|$1,905
|$314,929,521
|5
|The Mountain Between Us
|$5,650,000
|-46.5%
|$1,734
|$20,502,922
|6
|American Made
|$5,423,000
|-35.8%
|$1,750
|$40,152,865
|7
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|$5,315,000
|-38.7%
|$1,782
|$89,652,040
|8
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|$4,315,000
|-38.4%
|$1,413
|$51,577,689
|9
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|$4,000,000
|-55.0%
|$1,582
|$15,513,434
|10
|Victoria and Abdul
|$3,115,000
|-25.3%
|$3,461
|$11,341,944
|11
|Marshall
|$3,039,070
|–
|$3,702
|$3,039,070
|12
|Flatliners (2017)
|$1,500,000
|-62.3%
|$756
|$15,627,971
|13
|Battle of the Sexes
|$1,375,000
|-46.3%
|$986
|$10,389,198
|14
|Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
|$737,000
|–
|$600
|$737,000
|15
|American Assassin
|$525,000
|-62.2%
|$640
|$35,607,509