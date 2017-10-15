movies
117 views 0 comments

“Happy Death Day” scares up $26.5m to lead box office

by on October 15, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Happy Death Day $26,500,000 $8,415 $26,500,000
2 Blade Runner 2049 $15,100,000 -53.9% $3,721 $60,578,387
3 The Foreigner $12,840,000 $5,105 $12,840,000
4 It $6,050,000 -39.3% $1,905 $314,929,521
5 The Mountain Between Us $5,650,000 -46.5% $1,734 $20,502,922
6 American Made $5,423,000 -35.8% $1,750 $40,152,865
7 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $5,315,000 -38.7% $1,782 $89,652,040
8 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $4,315,000 -38.4% $1,413 $51,577,689
9 My Little Pony: The Movie $4,000,000 -55.0% $1,582 $15,513,434
10 Victoria and Abdul $3,115,000 -25.3% $3,461 $11,341,944
11 Marshall $3,039,070 $3,702 $3,039,070
12 Flatliners (2017) $1,500,000 -62.3% $756 $15,627,971
13 Battle of the Sexes $1,375,000 -46.3% $986 $10,389,198
14 Professor Marston & the Wonder Women $737,000 $600 $737,000
15 American Assassin $525,000 -62.2% $640 $35,607,509

 

Comments

comments

News

American madeblade runner 2049Happy Death Dayitmovie grossesthe film yapthe foriegnerthe mountain between usweekend box office

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

You must log in to post a comment