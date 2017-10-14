If you’re reading this review, perhaps you have already watched the trailer for Happy Death Day, Blumhouse Productions’ (Insidious, Purge, Oculus) newest release. Almost immediately after watching the trailer I thought, “What a freakin’ rip-off! This is exactly the same scenario as ‘Groundhog Day.’” It does pay homage to the Bill Murray inspiration, so it seemed like less of a rip-off, and more of a nod to the original. Whew.

The scenario is this: sorority girl Teresa “Tree” Gelbman (Jessica Roth) wakes up in a strange dorm room following a drunken night of partying. She’s greeted by Carter (Israel Broussard) a nerdy college kid who looks like he’s hit the lottery by bringing home a sorority girl to the dorms (from my own college experience this is indeed a rare, though not impossible feat). On the door of Carter’s dorm room is a poster that ominously predicts, “Today is the first day of the rest of your life.”

Tree takes the dreaded “walk of shame” through her college campus en route to her sorority house, where she is in for the worst birthday of her life. Later that evening, Tree is murdered by a one-toothed baby (see image for one of the most hilarious movie villains I have seen in quite some time). Immediately after Tree is murdered, she wakes up in Carter’s dorm once more, and thus begins this Sysphus-like cycle. Tree is forced to solve her own murder, picking up clues and insight that she’s learned from each new life—err, death.

My fear going into this film was that this movie would get old after the first few deaths. Director Christopher Landon (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalyse) shows that he can venture into familiar territory and make it seem new. Another movie that successfully nailed the concept of repeating a day was Tom Cruise’s 2014 film “Edge of Tomorrow.” Live, Die, Repeat was its tagline. This film blends the genres of horror and comedy in such a way that each new death is fresh, and often times funny. As Tree searches for clues, she tries to solve the mystery of the Baby-killer (I’m sure there is a better way to say this as this might imply that the killer kills babies—he doesn’t).

Sprinkled into the mix are added sub-plots like the comedic drama between her sorority sisters, the loss of her mother (who happened to share the same birthday as Tree), and a love affair with one of her professors (Charles Aitken). As Tree attempts to solve the mystery of her death, the audience is given the opportunity to watch her character grow; this is the heart of the film’s success. Who wants to root for a spoiled sorority girl? Probably only a few select individuals likely wearing Greek-letters. Fortunately for us non-Greeks, Tree learns about herself and develops, giving this film the added depth and relatability.

Opening on Friday the 13th, this is the perfect date night movie.

Yaps: 4/5

