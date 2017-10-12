Heartland: What Children Do

For tickets and show times, please click here.

After watching “What Children Do,” I was surprised that it took me this long to see a super indie comedy drama at Heartland Film Festival. Regardless of the film’s quality, this is a film that I think most people expect to see at a film festival. It feels like a concept that I’ve read while flipping through story summaries on Netflix. In any case, what the film brings to table is something that isn’t entirely unique but certainly not worthless. “What Children Do” is a perfect example of a film that is just fine…and that’s totally okay.

“What Children Do” is about two estranged sisters who reunite in order to take care of their dying grandmother. Grace Rex’s Shannon is the youngest sister; a woman who works at a library and lives a pretty boring life. She’s very calm and nice though it’s obvious she’s not happy with her current situation. Nicole Rodenburg’s Amy is the oldest sister though, at first glance, you couldn’t tell. From her introduction into the story onward, she’s characterized as a vapid, insecure woman who masks her insecurities with alcohol, sarcasm, and constant references to her life back in Los Angeles as an actress. When these two personalities collide, problems begin to manifest as the women try to coexist while also dealing with their grandmother’s impending death.

The story about estranged siblings reuniting after a death in the family is not something new. Off the top of my head, Shawn Levy’s “This is Where I Leave You” and even both versions of “Death at a Funeral” are great examples of this scenario put into effect. While they do the scenario better, I feel like “What Children Do” kept it interesting all the way through its runtime. Its strong ensemble cast, occasional good jokes, and on-point emotional moments keep the film from feeling stale or overly cliche. Speaking of the ensemble cast, I really enjoyed the side characters in the film. Josh Ruben’s lovable goof Pat and John Early’s Pastor Wes did a great job bouncing off the sarcastic Amy and shy Shannon. Pat and Pastor Wes were usually involved in the best jokes of the film as well (one particular gag about a skateboarding Jesus was well executed). While I did get sick of Amy and Shannon pretty easily at times, both have moments that help them shine and keep from being stale in the narrative.

As for fallbacks, I feel like most of Amy’s Aubrey Plaza-esque quips fell flat. I was also disappointed with the film’s lack of interest in Shannon as a person because I feel like there was potential to build on her thoughts on life and her own morals instead of focusing way too much on Amy coming to grips with her life. The film didn’t really even build the sisters’ relationship with the grandmother which definitely could’ve made her slow descent into death more heartbreaking (it also could’ve helped explain why neither of their parents were there). The ending of the film also doesn’t feel satisfactory. It just sort of ends, almost feeling like it stops before character arcs are even finished.

In the end though, “What Children Do” is a very solid film. For a film that is barely under 90 minutes, it’s entertaining and moving enough to keep you invested. It’ll even make you laugh at times! If you’re looking for something to see at Heartland this year, I’d say put this on your radar but don’t go out of your way to see it if you have too many to choose from. In a few months, it’ll be the perfect Netflix movie.

