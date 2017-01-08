“Hidden Figures” nearly upends “Rogue One”
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$21,972,000
|-55.7%
|$5,286
|$477,273,354
|2
|Hidden Figures
|$21,800,000
|+2,440.1%
|$8,822
|$24,754,178
|3
|Sing
|$19,573,670
|-54.4%
|$4,949
|$213,373,315
|4
|Underworld: Blood Wars
|$13,100,000
|–
|$4,267
|$13,100,000
|5
|La La Land
|$10,000,000
|+4.7%
|$6,601
|$51,656,587
|6
|Passengers (2016)
|$8,800,000
|-45.5%
|$2,588
|$80,893,043
|7
|Why Him?
|$6,500,000
|-35.3%
|$2,238
|$48,559,553
|8
|Moana
|$6,413,000
|-41.6%
|$2,516
|$225,394,182
|9
|Fences
|$4,700,000
|-53.2%
|$1,985
|$40,663,264
|10
|Assassin’s Creed
|$3,800,000
|-56.2%
|$1,438
|$49,505,783
|11
|Manchester by the Sea
|$2,473,985
|-41.7%
|$2,347
|$33,814,342
|12
|Lion
|$2,021,000
|-11.1%
|$3,368
|$9,813,719
|13
|A Monster Calls
|$2,019,350
|+9,485.4%
|$1,326
|$2,110,842
|14
|Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
|$1,925,000
|-53.2%
|$1,620
|$229,181,573
|15
|Collateral Beauty
|$1,340,000
|-67.8%
|$956
|$29,895,265