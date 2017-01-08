movies
“Hidden Figures” nearly upends “Rogue One”

by on January 8, 2017
 

Taraji P. Henson stars in "Hidden Figures," a 2016 20th Century Fox release.

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $21,972,000 -55.7% $5,286 $477,273,354
2 Hidden Figures $21,800,000 +2,440.1% $8,822 $24,754,178
3 Sing $19,573,670 -54.4% $4,949 $213,373,315
4 Underworld: Blood Wars $13,100,000 $4,267 $13,100,000
5 La La Land $10,000,000 +4.7% $6,601 $51,656,587
6 Passengers (2016) $8,800,000 -45.5% $2,588 $80,893,043
7 Why Him? $6,500,000 -35.3% $2,238 $48,559,553
8 Moana $6,413,000 -41.6% $2,516 $225,394,182
9 Fences $4,700,000 -53.2% $1,985 $40,663,264
10 Assassin’s Creed $3,800,000 -56.2% $1,438 $49,505,783
11 Manchester by the Sea $2,473,985 -41.7% $2,347 $33,814,342
12 Lion $2,021,000 -11.1% $3,368 $9,813,719
13 A Monster Calls $2,019,350 +9,485.4% $1,326 $2,110,842
14 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them $1,925,000 -53.2% $1,620 $229,181,573
15 Collateral Beauty $1,340,000 -67.8% $956 $29,895,265

 

