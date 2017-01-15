“Hidden Figures” surges ahead of the pack
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Hidden Figures
|$20,450,000
|-10.3%
|$6,223
|$54,833,100
|2
|La La Land
|$14,500,000
|+43.1%
|$7,846
|$74,081,569
|3
|Sing
|$13,810,970
|-33.3%
|$3,740
|$233,026,490
|4
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$13,759,000
|-37.6%
|$4,351
|$498,850,734
|5
|The Bye Bye Man
|$13,378,000
|–
|$6,026
|$13,378,000
|6
|Patriots Day
|$12,000,000
|+11,350.1%
|$3,846
|$12,924,082
|7
|Monster Trucks
|$10,500,000
|–
|$3,366
|$10,500,000
|8
|Sleepless
|$8,468,787
|–
|$4,697
|$8,468,787
|9
|Underworld: Blood Wars
|$5,815,000
|-57.5%
|$1,894
|$23,931,118
|10
|Passengers (2016)
|$5,625,000
|-36.2%
|$2,299
|$90,004,731
|11
|Live By Night
|$5,425,000
|+20,050.8%
|$1,922
|$5,610,644
|12
|Moana
|$3,909,000
|-38.8%
|$2,116
|$231,215,125
|13
|Why Him?
|$3,340,000
|-51.6%
|$1,689
|$55,173,047
|14
|Fences
|$2,720,000
|-43.5%
|$2,027
|$45,852,362
|15
|Lion
|$2,256,000
|+8.8%
|$3,923
|$13,298,604