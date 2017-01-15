movies
“Hidden Figures” surges ahead of the pack

Taraji P. Henson stars in "Hidden Figures," a 2016 20th Century Fox release.

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Hidden Figures $20,450,000 -10.3% $6,223 $54,833,100
2 La La Land $14,500,000 +43.1% $7,846 $74,081,569
3 Sing $13,810,970 -33.3% $3,740 $233,026,490
4 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $13,759,000 -37.6% $4,351 $498,850,734
5 The Bye Bye Man $13,378,000 $6,026 $13,378,000
6 Patriots Day $12,000,000 +11,350.1% $3,846 $12,924,082
7 Monster Trucks $10,500,000 $3,366 $10,500,000
8 Sleepless $8,468,787 $4,697 $8,468,787
9 Underworld: Blood Wars $5,815,000 -57.5% $1,894 $23,931,118
10 Passengers (2016) $5,625,000 -36.2% $2,299 $90,004,731
11 Live By Night $5,425,000 +20,050.8% $1,922 $5,610,644
12 Moana $3,909,000 -38.8% $2,116 $231,215,125
13 Why Him? $3,340,000 -51.6% $1,689 $55,173,047
14 Fences $2,720,000 -43.5% $2,027 $45,852,362
15 Lion $2,256,000 +8.8% $3,923 $13,298,604

 

