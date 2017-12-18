IFJA names “Lady Bird” Best Film of the year

“Lady Bird” was the runaway winner in the 2017 Indiana Film Journalists Association (IFJA) awards, taking the top prize of Best Picture as well as Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Greta Gerwig, Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan and Best Supporting Actress for Laurie Metcalf. Its five wins are the most for any film in IFJA awards history.

“The Shape of Water” was named Runner-Up for Best Film, and also won Best Musical Score for Alexandre Desplat. In addition to the winner and runner-up, eight other movies were named Finalists, collectively representing the group’s picks for the 10 best films of the year.

The late Harry Dean Stanton was named Best Actor for his role in “Lucky,” and Willem Dafoe won Best Supporting Actor for “The Florida Project,” which also took the honors for Best Ensemble Acting. The prize for Best Vocal/Motion Capture Performance went to Andy Serkis for “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

“Coco” was named Best Animated film; “Faces Places” won the Best Foreign Language Film prize; and “Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992” won Best Documentary Film. “Logan” was given the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for screenwriters Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green.

The Original Vision Award, which goes to a film that is especially original or innovative, went to “Loving Vincent.” The Breakout of the Year went to Timothée Chalamet for his work in “Call Me By Your Name” and “Lady Bird.”

The Hoosier Award, which recognizes a significant cinematic contribution by a person or persons with roots in Indiana, or a film that depicts Hoosier State locales and stories, went to “Columbus,” the debut feature film of director Kogonada, which was set and shot in the southern Indiana city noted for its Modernist architecture.

IFJA members issued this statement for the Hoosier Award: “Writer and director Kogonada made the architectural haven of Columbus, Indiana, an integral part of his debut film. As a meditation on time, responsibility and the influence of art on everyday life, ‘Columbus’ shows the introspective side of Hoosiers that is often left out in stereotypical portrayals.”

The following is a complete list of honored films:

Best Film

Winner: “Lady Bird”

Runner-up: “The Shape of Water”

Other Finalists (listed alphabetically):

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Brigsby Bear”

“Dunkirk”

“The Florida Project”

“Get Out”

“The Post”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Animated Feature

Winner: “Coco”

Runner-Up: “Loving Vincent”

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: “Faces Places”

Runner-Up: “BPM (Beats Per Minute)”

Best Documentary

Winner: “Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992”

Runner-Up: “Liyana”

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Runner-up: Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green, “Logan”

Runner-up: Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, “Blade Runner 2049”

Best Director

Winner: Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Runner-up: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Best Actress

Winner: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Runner-up: Sally Hawkins, “Maudie”

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Runner-up: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Best Actor

Winner: Harry Dean Stanton, “Lucky”

Runner-up: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Runner-up: Doug Jones, “The Shape of Water”

Best Vocal/Motion Capture Performance

Winner: Andy Serkis, “War for the Planet of the Apes”

Runner-up: Sean Gunn & Bradley Cooper, “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2”

Best Ensemble Acting

Winner: “The Florida Project”

Runner-up: “The Post”

Best Musical Score

Winner: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Runner-up: Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch, “Blade Runner 2049”

Breakout of the Year

Winner: Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name” and “Lady Bird”

Runner-up: Kogonada, “Columbus”

Original Vision Award

Winner: “Loving Vincent”

Runner-up: “Brigsby Bear

The Hoosier Award

Winner: “Columbus”

(As a special award, no runner-up is declared in this category.)

About IFJA: The Indiana Film Journalists Association was established in February 2009. Members must reside in the Hoosier State and produce consistent, quality film criticism or commentary in any medium.

http://indianafilmjournalists.com

