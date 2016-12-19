Indiana Film Journalists Association names “Moonlight” Best Film of 2016

“Moonlight” has been named the Best Film of 2016 by the Indiana Film Journalists Association (IFJA). The sensitive portrait of an African-American boy struggling as he grows to manhood in Miami and comes to grips with his sexuality, the drama won a total of three awards, also taking Best Adapted Screenplay by Barry Jenkins and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali.

“Hell or High Water,” the runner-up for best film, was also runner-up in two other categories: Best Original Screenplay by Taylor Sheridan and Best Supporting Actor for Jeff Bridges.

Besides the winner and runner-up for Best Film, eight other movies were named Finalists in that category, cumulatively representing Indiana film critics’ picks for the 10 best movies of 2016. (See full list below.) This is the eighth year of annual awards given out by the IFJA, a group of writers and broadcasters dedicated to promoting quality film criticism in the Hoosier State.

Damien Chazelle was named Best Director for “La La Land,” while Kenneth Lonergan won Best Original Screenplay for “Manchester by the Sea.”

Casey Affleck won Best Actor for “Manchester by the Sea.” Rebecca Hall earned Best Actress honors for “Christine.” Viola Davis won the Best Supporting Actress for her work in “Fences.” Alan Tudyk was honored for Best Vocal/Motion Capture Performance for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

“Kubo and the Two Strings” was named Best Animated Film, while “O.J.: Made in America” won Best Documentary and “The Handmaiden” earned honors as the Best Foreign Language Film. “The Lobster” won the Original Vision prize. Mica Levi won Best Musical Score for “Jackie.”

In a pair of new categories, “Everybody Wants Some!!” won for Best Ensemble Acting, and writer/director Robert Eggers was named Breakout of the Year for his work on “The Witch.”

The Hoosier Award, which recognizes a significant cinematic contribution by a person or persons with roots in Indiana, or a film that depicts Hoosier State locales and stories, went to Andrew Cohn for his documentary, “Night School.”

IFJA members issued this statement for the Hoosier Award: “Andrew Cohn cements his place as an important filmmaker by becoming the first two-time recipient of the Hoosier Award. (He previously shared the 2013 prize for another documentary set in Indiana, “Medora.”) His new film perceptively follows the journeys of three Indianapolis adults trying to obtain their high school diploma while at different stages in life, even as they juggle the challenges of poverty, crime and low expectations. Cohn is clearly dedicated to exploring the plight of everyday Hoosiers whose struggles are happening right before our eyes, but somehow out of sight.”

The following is a complete list of honored films:

Best Film

Winner: “Moonlight”

Runner-up: “Hell or High Water”

Other Finalists (listed alphabetically):

“American Honey”

“Arrival”

“Deadpool”

“Everybody Wants Some!!”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Sing Street”

Best Animated Feature

Winner: “Kubo and the Two Strings”

Runner-Up: “Sausage Party”

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: “The Handmaiden”

Runner-Up: “A Man Called Ove”

Best Documentary

Winner: “O.J.: Made in America”

Runner-Up: “Weiner”

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Runner-up: Taylor Sheridan, “Hell or High Water”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Runner-up: Eric Heisserer, “Arrival”

Best Director

Winner: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Runner-up: Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Actress

Winner: Rebecca Hall, “Christine”

Runner-up: Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Runner-up: Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Best Actor

Winner: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Runner-up: Ethan Hawke, “Born to Be Blue”

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Runner-up: Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Best Vocal/Motion Capture Performance

Winner: Alan Tudyk, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Runner-up: Nick Kroll, “Sausage Party”

Best Ensemble Acting

Winner: “Everybody Wants Some!!”

Runner-up: “Don’t Think Twice”

Best Musical Score

Winner: Mica Levi, “Jackie”

Runner-up: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”

Breakout of the Year

Winner: Robert Eggers, “The Witch”

Runner-up: Sasha Lane, “American Honey”

Original Vision Award

Winner: “The Lobster”

Runner-up: “Sausage Party”

The Hoosier Award

Winner: Andrew Cohn, “Night School”

(As a special award, no runner-up is declared in this category.)

About IFJA: The Indiana Film Journalists Association was established in February 2009. Members must reside in the Hoosier State and produce consistent, quality film criticism or commentary in any medium.

