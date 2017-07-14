Indy Film Fest: The Wedding (Die Hochzeit)

For Indy Film Festival show times and tickets, please click here.

If you follow the hyperlink for the movie times listed above, please be advised of a huge SPOILER ALERT. If you are interested in watching this film, be sure not to read the synopsis that is on the Indy Film Fest website, as it gives a bullet-pointed version of the film from start to finish.

In “The Wedding,” we are introduced to Mark, a college dropout who has come back home for his sister’s wedding. Mark has not broken the news about his recent decision to drop out of school to any of his family members. Coupled with the fact that Mark’s ex-girlfriend is also attending this wedding, we are given a rather paltry extra layer of drama. There is little more that this film offers other than having a few quirky characters whose dialogue is framed beautifully in the countryside of Vienna.

Seriously, that’s it.

This is a coming-of-age story that doesn’t quite show much in terms of character development and story arch. The cinematography is well done, but the film itself leaves the viewer wondering about all of the unresolved conflicts that are never answered.

The film has a short running time of 40 minutes, but it could have done well to stretch out a bit so we are not left wondering more about Mark and his strained family relationships. Too much time is spent, perhaps, on the drama between him and his ex-girlfriend when there seems to be more to be explored with his direct family (brothers, mother, etc.).

I was dissatisfied with this movie, but would definitely be willing to debate anyone who watches this and disagrees with my take in the comment section below.

Happy watching!

