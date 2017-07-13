Indy Film Festival: Groom’s Block

For Indy Film Festival show times and tickets, please click here.

Make no mistake: “Groom’s Block” is an exercise in showcasing raw, uninhibited human suffering and indecency. Each scene is a new example of just how inhumane and self-serving people can be when forced into the right conditions. And while this approach to resonating with an audience is effective in short, isolated bursts, the lack of time “Groom’s Block” spends developing real characters and plots drastically limits the film’s ability to really connect with the viewer and remain in one’s mind after the credits roll.

Set in a Turkish prison block designated for men convicted of sex crimes, the film follows a group of prisoners who live in a shared quarters that looks like a cross between a bottom-of-the-barrel studio apartment and a military barracks. The “main character,” if he can be called one, is a young man recently imprisoned. He is quiet and submissive, presumably out of fear of the older, more domineering and violent inmates. There is one in particular who is the ringleader of sorts, bossing others around and asserting his will upon whichever of the other prisoners he pleases. Between him and the corrupt, abusive guards and correctional officers, our lead faces a number of threats from physical violence, emotional abuse and sexual assault.

And while watching him face these horrific acts certainly makes for shocking and depressing revelations about the capabilities of the other characters, little is done to connect the events into a strong enough arc to feel as though we are learning, growing or suffering right along with him. It plays more like a series of vignettes that put human subjugation on full display, without a coherent theme or development in the story to pull it all together.

Acting all across the board is painfully realistic and even effectively understated in moments when it’s appropriate. From the leads to the extras, everyone upholds the somber and convincing tone of the movie, without a single moment that breaks the illusion of cinema. On this end, “Groom’s Block” excels; it’s just a shame that the story isn’t captivating enough to capitalize on the actors’ stellar performances.

It’s also worth noting that cinematographer Serdar Unluturk has a great eye for finding beautiful imagery and framing when looking at the bleak, the desolate and the depressing. It’s clear he has a sense of when to let a scene breathe with an extended wide shot or close in on a claustrophobic and distressed inmate. Together with director Ilker Savaskurt’s editing, scenes are put together with precision and poise, even if the scenes on paper aren’t all that interesting.

As a first feature narrative, Savaskurt certainly could have done worse. That said, it’s quite unfortunate that a film based around such a gripping and perversely fascinating topic couldn’t have been filled with better characterization and story development. It’s all too obvious throughout that the setting, acting and camerawork deserve a better tale to tell.

