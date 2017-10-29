movies
100 views 0 comments

“Jigsaw” cuts up the competition

by on October 29, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Jigsaw $16,250,000 $5,525 $16,250,000
2 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $10,000,000 -52.9% $4,188 $35,521,643
3 Geostorm $5,675,000 -58.6% $1,748 $23,553,368
4 Happy Death Day $5,099,000 -45.5% $1,442 $48,393,525
5 Blade Runner 2049 $3,965,000 -46.1% $1,638 $81,385,785
6 Thank You for Your Service (2017) $3,702,000 $1,802 $3,702,000
7 Only The Brave $3,450,000 -42.5% $1,339 $11,940,057
8 The Foreigner $3,210,000 -44.5% $1,281 $28,827,318
9 Suburbicon $2,800,000 $1,369 $2,800,000
10 It $2,465,000 -28.6% $963 $323,730,202
11 Let there be Light $1,891,417 $5,071 $1,891,417
12 American Made $1,695,000 -45.9% $1,088 $48,500,200
13 Victoria and Abdul $1,612,000 -24.2% $1,544 $17,712,239
14 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $1,600,000 -46.9% $1,075 $97,288,878
15 The Mountain Between Us $1,300,000 -53.1% $641 $28,021,843

 

Comments

comments

News

blade runner 2049geostormhappy dath dayJigsawmovie grossesonly the braveSuburbiconThank you for your serviceThe Foreignertyler perry's boo 2weekend box office

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

You must log in to post a comment