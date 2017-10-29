“Jigsaw” cuts up the competition
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Jigsaw
|$16,250,000
|–
|$5,525
|$16,250,000
|2
|Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|$10,000,000
|-52.9%
|$4,188
|$35,521,643
|3
|Geostorm
|$5,675,000
|-58.6%
|$1,748
|$23,553,368
|4
|Happy Death Day
|$5,099,000
|-45.5%
|$1,442
|$48,393,525
|5
|Blade Runner 2049
|$3,965,000
|-46.1%
|$1,638
|$81,385,785
|6
|Thank You for Your Service (2017)
|$3,702,000
|–
|$1,802
|$3,702,000
|7
|Only The Brave
|$3,450,000
|-42.5%
|$1,339
|$11,940,057
|8
|The Foreigner
|$3,210,000
|-44.5%
|$1,281
|$28,827,318
|9
|Suburbicon
|$2,800,000
|–
|$1,369
|$2,800,000
|10
|It
|$2,465,000
|-28.6%
|$963
|$323,730,202
|11
|Let there be Light
|$1,891,417
|–
|$5,071
|$1,891,417
|12
|American Made
|$1,695,000
|-45.9%
|$1,088
|$48,500,200
|13
|Victoria and Abdul
|$1,612,000
|-24.2%
|$1,544
|$17,712,239
|14
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|$1,600,000
|-46.9%
|$1,075
|$97,288,878
|15
|The Mountain Between Us
|$1,300,000
|-53.1%
|$641
|$28,021,843