movies
88 views 0 comments

“Jumanji,” “Insidious” push “Jedi” from top box office spot

by on January 7, 2018
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross
1 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $36,000,000 -28.1% 3,801 +36 $9,471 $244,372,666
2 Insidious: The Last Key $29,265,000 3,116 $9,392 $29,265,000
3 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $23,551,000 -55.2% 4,232 $5,565 $572,513,602
4 The Greatest Showman $13,800,000 -11.1% 3,342 +26 $4,129 $75,904,372
5 Pitch Perfect 3 $10,225,000 -39.2% 3,458 -10 $2,957 $85,984,090
6 Ferdinand $7,730,000 -32.1% 3,156 -181 $2,449 $70,499,118
7 Molly’s Game $7,000,000 +197.9% 1,608 +1,337 $4,353 $14,216,560
8 Darkest Hour $6,355,000 +15.8% 1,733 +790 $3,667 $28,393,107
9 Coco $5,539,000 -25.8% 1,894 -210 $2,924 $192,081,961
10 All the Money in the World $3,550,000 -36.4% 2,123 +49 $1,672 $20,131,909
11 The Shape of Water $3,100,000 -12.2% 804 +48 $3,856 $21,653,464
12 I, Tonya $2,426,319 +297.4% 242 +193 $10,026 $5,294,538
13 Wonder $2,400,000 -26.2% 1,258 +65 $1,908 $126,657,086
14 Downsizing $2,130,000 -54.7% 2,020 -648 $1,054 $22,860,118
15 The Post $1,700,000 +203.0% 36 +27 $47,222 $3,849,656

 

Comments

comments

News

insidious the last keyJumanji: Welcome to the Junglemovie grossesstar wars the last jedithe film yapThe Greatest Showmanweekend box office

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

You must log in to post a comment