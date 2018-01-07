“Jumanji,” “Insidious” push “Jedi” from top box office spot
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|$36,000,000
|-28.1%
|3,801
|+36
|$9,471
|$244,372,666
|2
|Insidious: The Last Key
|$29,265,000
|–
|3,116
|–
|$9,392
|$29,265,000
|3
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|$23,551,000
|-55.2%
|4,232
|–
|$5,565
|$572,513,602
|4
|The Greatest Showman
|$13,800,000
|-11.1%
|3,342
|+26
|$4,129
|$75,904,372
|5
|Pitch Perfect 3
|$10,225,000
|-39.2%
|3,458
|-10
|$2,957
|$85,984,090
|6
|Ferdinand
|$7,730,000
|-32.1%
|3,156
|-181
|$2,449
|$70,499,118
|7
|Molly’s Game
|$7,000,000
|+197.9%
|1,608
|+1,337
|$4,353
|$14,216,560
|8
|Darkest Hour
|$6,355,000
|+15.8%
|1,733
|+790
|$3,667
|$28,393,107
|9
|Coco
|$5,539,000
|-25.8%
|1,894
|-210
|$2,924
|$192,081,961
|10
|All the Money in the World
|$3,550,000
|-36.4%
|2,123
|+49
|$1,672
|$20,131,909
|11
|The Shape of Water
|$3,100,000
|-12.2%
|804
|+48
|$3,856
|$21,653,464
|12
|I, Tonya
|$2,426,319
|+297.4%
|242
|+193
|$10,026
|$5,294,538
|13
|Wonder
|$2,400,000
|-26.2%
|1,258
|+65
|$1,908
|$126,657,086
|14
|Downsizing
|$2,130,000
|-54.7%
|2,020
|-648
|$1,054
|$22,860,118
|15
|The Post
|$1,700,000
|+203.0%
|36
|+27
|$47,222
|$3,849,656