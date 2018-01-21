“Jumanji” rolling; “Thieves” and “Strong” open go big; “Jedi” fades
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|$20,040,000
|-28.7%
|3,704
|-145
|$5,410
|$316,985,148
|2
|12 Strong
|$16,500,000
|–
|3,002
|–
|$5,496
|$16,500,000
|3
|Den of Thieves
|$15,320,000
|–
|2,432
|–
|$6,299
|$15,320,000
|4
|The Post
|$12,150,000
|-37.2%
|2,851
|+32
|$4,262
|$45,191,402
|5
|The Greatest Showman
|$11,000,000
|-11.8%
|2,823
|-115
|$3,897
|$113,480,607
|6
|Paddington 2
|$8,240,000
|-25.1%
|3,702
|–
|$2,226
|$25,041,233
|7
|The Commuter
|$6,685,000
|-51.2%
|2,892
|–
|$2,312
|$25,708,529
|8
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|$6,566,000
|-44.6%
|2,456
|-634
|$2,673
|$604,284,476
|9
|Insidious: The Last Key
|$5,945,000
|-52.1%
|2,546
|-604
|$2,335
|$58,728,265
|10
|Forever My Girl
|$4,703,070
|–
|1,115
|–
|$4,218
|$4,703,070
|11
|Proud Mary
|$3,650,000
|-63.3%
|2,125
|–
|$1,718
|$16,931,604
|12
|Phantom Thread
|$3,370,000
|+193.6%
|896
|+834
|$3,761
|$6,182,729
|13
|Pitch Perfect 3
|$3,110,000
|-48.1%
|1,772
|-733
|$1,755
|$100,622,045
|14
|Darkest Hour
|$3,065,000
|-31.3%
|1,341
|-352
|$2,286
|$41,129,177
|15
|I, Tonya
|$3,023,416
|-10.1%
|799
|+282
|$3,784
|$14,672,133