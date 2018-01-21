movies
“Jumanji” rolling; “Thieves” and “Strong” open go big; “Jedi” fades

by on January 21, 2018
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross
1 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $20,040,000 -28.7% 3,704 -145 $5,410 $316,985,148
2 12 Strong $16,500,000 3,002 $5,496 $16,500,000
3 Den of Thieves $15,320,000 2,432 $6,299 $15,320,000
4 The Post $12,150,000 -37.2% 2,851 +32 $4,262 $45,191,402
5 The Greatest Showman $11,000,000 -11.8% 2,823 -115 $3,897 $113,480,607
6 Paddington 2 $8,240,000 -25.1% 3,702 $2,226 $25,041,233
7 The Commuter $6,685,000 -51.2% 2,892 $2,312 $25,708,529
8 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $6,566,000 -44.6% 2,456 -634 $2,673 $604,284,476
9 Insidious: The Last Key $5,945,000 -52.1% 2,546 -604 $2,335 $58,728,265
10 Forever My Girl $4,703,070 1,115 $4,218 $4,703,070
11 Proud Mary $3,650,000 -63.3% 2,125 $1,718 $16,931,604
12 Phantom Thread $3,370,000 +193.6% 896 +834 $3,761 $6,182,729
13 Pitch Perfect 3 $3,110,000 -48.1% 1,772 -733 $1,755 $100,622,045
14 Darkest Hour $3,065,000 -31.3% 1,341 -352 $2,286 $41,129,177
15 I, Tonya $3,023,416 -10.1% 799 +282 $3,784 $14,672,133

 

