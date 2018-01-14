“Jumanji” rolls on; “The Post” opens strong
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|$27,035,000
|-27.4%
|3,849
|+48
|$7,024
|$283,170,909
|2
|The Post
|$18,600,000
|+995.4%
|2,819
|+2,783
|$6,598
|$23,089,237
|3
|The Commuter
|$13,450,000
|–
|2,892
|–
|$4,651
|$13,450,000
|4
|Insidious: The Last Key
|$12,135,000
|-59.0%
|3,150
|+34
|$3,852
|$48,375,140
|5
|The Greatest Showman
|$11,800,000
|-14.3%
|2,938
|-404
|$4,016
|$94,553,868
|6
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|$11,275,000
|-52.5%
|3,090
|-1,142
|$3,649
|$591,549,584
|7
|Paddington 2
|$10,620,000
|–
|3,702
|–
|$2,869
|$10,620,000
|8
|Proud Mary
|$10,000,000
|–
|2,125
|–
|$4,706
|$10,000,000
|9
|Pitch Perfect 3
|$5,655,000
|-45.1%
|2,505
|-953
|$2,257
|$94,651,225
|10
|Darkest Hour
|$4,525,000
|-25.2%
|1,693
|-40
|$2,673
|$35,737,552
|11
|Molly’s Game
|$3,885,000
|-43.3%
|1,708
|+100
|$2,275
|$20,715,167
|12
|Ferdinand
|$3,400,000
|-55.8%
|2,154
|-1,002
|$1,578
|$75,428,094
|13
|I, Tonya
|$3,302,120
|+35.0%
|517
|+261
|$6,387
|$10,000,936
|14
|Coco
|$2,992,000
|-44.4%
|1,362
|-532
|$2,197
|$196,535,440
|15
|The Shape of Water
|$2,700,000
|-14.0%
|723
|-81
|$3,734
|$26,421,892