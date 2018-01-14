movies
“Jumanji” rolls on; “The Post” opens strong

by on January 14, 2018
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross
1 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $27,035,000 -27.4% 3,849 +48 $7,024 $283,170,909
2 The Post $18,600,000 +995.4% 2,819 +2,783 $6,598 $23,089,237
3 The Commuter $13,450,000 2,892 $4,651 $13,450,000
4 Insidious: The Last Key $12,135,000 -59.0% 3,150 +34 $3,852 $48,375,140
5 The Greatest Showman $11,800,000 -14.3% 2,938 -404 $4,016 $94,553,868
6 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $11,275,000 -52.5% 3,090 -1,142 $3,649 $591,549,584
7 Paddington 2 $10,620,000 3,702 $2,869 $10,620,000
8 Proud Mary $10,000,000 2,125 $4,706 $10,000,000
9 Pitch Perfect 3 $5,655,000 -45.1% 2,505 -953 $2,257 $94,651,225
10 Darkest Hour $4,525,000 -25.2% 1,693 -40 $2,673 $35,737,552
11 Molly’s Game $3,885,000 -43.3% 1,708 +100 $2,275 $20,715,167
12 Ferdinand $3,400,000 -55.8% 2,154 -1,002 $1,578 $75,428,094
13 I, Tonya $3,302,120 +35.0% 517 +261 $6,387 $10,000,936
14 Coco $2,992,000 -44.4% 1,362 -532 $2,197 $196,535,440
15 The Shape of Water $2,700,000 -14.0% 723 -81 $3,734 $26,421,892

 

