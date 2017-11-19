movies
175 views 0 comments

“Justice League” brings the box office punch

by on November 19, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Justice League $96,000,000 $23,698 $96,000,000
2 Wonder $27,050,000 $8,737 $27,050,000
3 Thor: Ragnarok $21,786,000 -61.8% $5,340 $247,382,170
4 Daddy’s Home 2 $14,800,000 -50.1% $4,140 $50,576,447
5 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) $13,800,000 -51.9% $4,114 $51,728,362
6 The Star $10,000,000 $3,525 $10,000,000
7 A Bad Moms Christmas $6,890,000 -39.9% $2,337 $50,912,155
8 Lady Bird $2,529,915 +110.9% $10,630 $4,702,390
9 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $1,115,000 +246.1% $21,038 $1,549,225
10 Jigsaw $1,070,000 -68.8% $891 $36,450,233
11 Blade Runner 2049 $600,000 -58.9% $1,288 $89,250,463
12 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $485,000 -75.8% $675 $46,663,340
13 Loving Vincent $393,248 -23.2% $1,855 $4,630,863
14 Let there be Light $365,718 -67.2% $660 $6,741,708
15 The Florida Project $326,325 -39.6% $1,504 $4,333,417

 

Comments

comments

News

box officeDaddy's Home 2Justice Leaguemovie grossesmurder on the orient expressthe film yapThor: Ragnarokwonder

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

You must log in to post a comment