“Justice League” brings the box office punch
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Justice League
|$96,000,000
|–
|$23,698
|$96,000,000
|2
|Wonder
|$27,050,000
|–
|$8,737
|$27,050,000
|3
|Thor: Ragnarok
|$21,786,000
|-61.8%
|$5,340
|$247,382,170
|4
|Daddy’s Home 2
|$14,800,000
|-50.1%
|$4,140
|$50,576,447
|5
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|$13,800,000
|-51.9%
|$4,114
|$51,728,362
|6
|The Star
|$10,000,000
|–
|$3,525
|$10,000,000
|7
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|$6,890,000
|-39.9%
|$2,337
|$50,912,155
|8
|Lady Bird
|$2,529,915
|+110.9%
|$10,630
|$4,702,390
|9
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|$1,115,000
|+246.1%
|$21,038
|$1,549,225
|10
|Jigsaw
|$1,070,000
|-68.8%
|$891
|$36,450,233
|11
|Blade Runner 2049
|$600,000
|-58.9%
|$1,288
|$89,250,463
|12
|Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|$485,000
|-75.8%
|$675
|$46,663,340
|13
|Loving Vincent
|$393,248
|-23.2%
|$1,855
|$4,630,863
|14
|Let there be Light
|$365,718
|-67.2%
|$660
|$6,741,708
|15
|The Florida Project
|$326,325
|-39.6%
|$1,504
|$4,333,417