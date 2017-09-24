“Kingsman” takes the top spot; “It” keeps rolling
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|$39,000,000
|–
|$9,743
|$39,000,000
|2
|It
|$30,000,000
|-50.1%
|$7,487
|$266,338,881
|3
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|$21,245,000
|–
|$5,250
|$21,245,000
|4
|American Assassin
|$6,250,000
|-57.9%
|$1,982
|$26,180,459
|5
|Home Again
|$3,311,821
|-36.1%
|$1,233
|$22,347,652
|6
|mother!
|$3,260,000
|-56.7%
|$1,377
|$13,429,018
|7
|Friend Request
|$2,400,000
|–
|$933
|$2,400,000
|8
|The Hitman’s Bodyguard
|$1,850,000
|-48.5%
|$908
|$73,597,979
|9
|Stronger
|$1,747,910
|–
|$3,045
|$1,747,910
|10
|Wind River
|$1,265,285
|-50.8%
|$884
|$31,653,034
|11
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|$1,100,000
|-40.8%
|$1,093
|$331,893,662
|12
|Brad’s Status
|$1,001,000
|+1,013.2%
|$2,210
|$1,114,337
|13
|Leap!
|$973,481
|-55.0%
|$748
|$20,276,035
|14
|Annabelle: Creation
|$715,000
|-70.3%
|$1,048
|$101,091,696
|15
|Dunkirk
|$600,000
|-54.2%
|$885
|$186,309,307