“Kingsman” takes the top spot; “It” keeps rolling

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $39,000,000 $9,743 $39,000,000
2 It $30,000,000 -50.1% $7,487 $266,338,881
3 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $21,245,000 $5,250 $21,245,000
4 American Assassin $6,250,000 -57.9% $1,982 $26,180,459
5 Home Again $3,311,821 -36.1% $1,233 $22,347,652
6 mother! $3,260,000 -56.7% $1,377 $13,429,018
7 Friend Request $2,400,000 $933 $2,400,000
8 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $1,850,000 -48.5% $908 $73,597,979
9 Stronger $1,747,910 $3,045 $1,747,910
10 Wind River $1,265,285 -50.8% $884 $31,653,034
11 Spider-Man: Homecoming $1,100,000 -40.8% $1,093 $331,893,662
12 Brad’s Status $1,001,000 +1,013.2% $2,210 $1,114,337
13 Leap! $973,481 -55.0% $748 $20,276,035
14 Annabelle: Creation $715,000 -70.3% $1,048 $101,091,696
15 Dunkirk $600,000 -54.2% $885 $186,309,307

 

