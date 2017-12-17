“Last Jedi” goes for $220 million
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|$220,047,000
|–
|4,232
|–
|$51,996
|$220,047,000
|2
|Ferdinand
|$13,325,000
|–
|3,621
|–
|$3,680
|$13,325,000
|3
|Coco
|$10,025,000
|-45.7%
|3,155
|-593
|$3,177
|$150,810,896
|4
|Wonder
|$5,400,000
|-36.1%
|3,047
|-472
|$1,772
|$109,256,738
|5
|Justice League
|$4,170,000
|-56.9%
|2,702
|-806
|$1,543
|$219,456,347
|6
|Daddy’s Home 2
|$3,800,000
|-35.8%
|2,493
|-770
|$1,524
|$96,579,982
|7
|Thor: Ragnarok
|$2,981,000
|-52.5%
|1,895
|-1,152
|$1,573
|$306,375,120
|8
|The Disaster Artist
|$2,636,908
|-58.6%
|1,010
|+170
|$2,611
|$12,932,039
|9
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|$2,470,000
|-52.2%
|1,923
|-1,166
|$1,284
|$97,252,742
|10
|Lady Bird
|$2,108,117
|-38.9%
|947
|-610
|$2,226
|$25,977,506
|11
|The Star
|$1,775,000
|-52.1%
|1,936
|-1,040
|$917
|$35,375,220
|12
|The Shape of Water
|$1,738,000
|+52.2%
|158
|+117
|$11,000
|$3,620,564
|13
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|$1,625,000
|-43.2%
|944
|-676
|$1,721
|$21,373,978
|14
|Darkest Hour
|$850,000
|+14.6%
|84
|+31
|$10,119
|$2,342,848
|15
|Call Me by Your Name
|$491,933
|+72.1%
|30
|+21
|$16,398
|$2,005,411