“Last Jedi” goes for $220 million

by on December 17, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross
1 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $220,047,000 4,232 $51,996 $220,047,000
2 Ferdinand $13,325,000 3,621 $3,680 $13,325,000
3 Coco $10,025,000 -45.7% 3,155 -593 $3,177 $150,810,896
4 Wonder $5,400,000 -36.1% 3,047 -472 $1,772 $109,256,738
5 Justice League $4,170,000 -56.9% 2,702 -806 $1,543 $219,456,347
6 Daddy’s Home 2 $3,800,000 -35.8% 2,493 -770 $1,524 $96,579,982
7 Thor: Ragnarok $2,981,000 -52.5% 1,895 -1,152 $1,573 $306,375,120
8 The Disaster Artist $2,636,908 -58.6% 1,010 +170 $2,611 $12,932,039
9 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) $2,470,000 -52.2% 1,923 -1,166 $1,284 $97,252,742
10 Lady Bird $2,108,117 -38.9% 947 -610 $2,226 $25,977,506
11 The Star $1,775,000 -52.1% 1,936 -1,040 $917 $35,375,220
12 The Shape of Water $1,738,000 +52.2% 158 +117 $11,000 $3,620,564
13 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $1,625,000 -43.2% 944 -676 $1,721 $21,373,978
14 Darkest Hour $850,000 +14.6% 84 +31 $10,119 $2,342,848
15 Call Me by Your Name $491,933 +72.1% 30 +21 $16,398 $2,005,411

 

News

